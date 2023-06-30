Friday’s best deals: Apple Studio Display $299 off, Twelve South July 4th sale, AirPods Max $99 off, more

Friday is wrapping up the week with a collection of fresh Apple deals as we head into July 4th weekend, all of which are headlined by a chance to save $299 on the 27-inch Studio Display. It’s joined by some popular Twelve South Apple accessories getting in on the July 4th savings at the best prices of the year. And speaking of holiday weekend discounts, the Independence Day discounts carry over to AirPods Max at $99 off. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Save $299 on Apple Studio Display

Closing out the work week, Woot is now offering some rare chances to save on Apple’s latest 27-inch Studio Display in open-box condition. Most notably marking down the elevated model with tilt and height adjustable stand, the monitor drops to $1,700. Delivery will then run you $6 otherwise. Normally fetching $1,999, you’re looking at a $299 discount and the first chance to save in months. This is $149 under our previous mention from back at the beginning of the spring, not to mention $99 under the Black Friday mention. Arriving as a new, more affordable version of the Pro Display XDR, the new Apple Studio Display is designed to pair with the new Mac Studio and all of the other M1/M2 machines. Measuring 27 inches, the 5K monitor is packed with the latest features from Apple including a 12MP FaceTime camera backed by Center Stage. The studio-quality mics and 6-speaker sound system are balanced by the A13 chip. Around back there is a single Thunderbolt 3 port with 96W host charging, as well as three downstream USB-C ports for connecting in peripherals and the like.

Also getting in on the savings today, Woot is offering the more affordable model with just a tilt adjustable stand for $1,380. This is down from its usual $1,599 price tag and marking the second-best price of the year. Those who don’t need the added flexibility in their setups can rely on the baseline model that’s now $219 off. It comes within $30 of the all-time low and is the best in over a month. You’re getting the same shiny new screen from Apple, just with a less capable stand. But that does also mean you’re saving some extra cash from the lead deal, $320 to be exact.

Twelve South July 4th deals land on popular Apple accessories

Twelve South is tapping into the holiday weekend savings today by launching its first sitewide in months. The new 4th of July Tent sale is live through next week with some notable offers on iPhone, Mac, and iPad accessories. Shipping is free across the board. A favorite this time around has a rare offer befalling the new HiRise Pro for MacBook. Dropping the just-refreshed stand down to $80, today’s offer lands at 20% off. It’s matching the all-time low from the usual $100 going rate and undercuts our previous mention by $2. This is the first discount in nearly two months, too.

The HiRise Pro MacBook stand is Twelve South’s latest addition to the lineup and can adjust from 2.5 inches all the way up to elevating your machine six inches off the desk, with a tilted design. On top of being able to hold everything from M1 MacBook Airs to 16-inch M2 Pro MacBook Pro models, there’s also an integrated spot in the base that hides below the metal and vegan leather-trimming for putting a MagSafe charger. This helps streamline your workstation with a hidden iPhone 14 charger. Best of all, this is the second chance to save since first hitting the scene earlier this year and is a new all-time low. We further break down what to expect in our hands-on review.

Another highlight from today’s sale, Twelve South’s new HoverBar Duo 2nd Gen is now dropping in price for one of the first times to $59.99. Typically fetching $80, you’re looking at only the fourth notable discount since being refreshed last fall. It’s well below our previous $68 mention and marking a new all-time low.

Providing a flexible solution for propping up an iPad just about anywhere, Twelve South refreshed its HoverBar Duo stand last year with some quality of life changes to make it an even more compelling accessory. Ready to accommodate everything from 12.9-inch M2 iPad Pros to the smallest iPad mini 6, this stand features a premium aluminum build to go alongside its 2-in-1 design. The stand can uplift your tablet next to your Mac at the workstation as a second screen for SideCar, or even clamp underneath a cabinet in the kitchen for helping you follow along with recipes. We break down what to expect in our launch coverage.

Alongside the rare discounts on some of Twelve South’s latest accessories, plenty of other gear for your Apple setup both at-home and on-the-go setups. Many of these are marked down to new all-time lows, especially the newer releases, and everything that isn’t at its best price of all-time is at least trending at the 2023 low.

AirPods Max see $99 Independence Day discounts

The Independence Day weekend discounts are now beginning to go live today, with the lowest price of the year arriving on AirPods Max to set the pace. Courtesy of Amazon, the savings today lands on four different colorways of Apple’s flagship headphones at $450 each. Down from $549, this is the second-best discount to date at within $1 of the Amazon all-time low. It’s $99 off and matching our previous mention that has only been live a handful of times this year.

Apple’s H1 chip kicks off AirPods Max and helps enable the best-in-class active noise cancellation that pairs with Spatial Audio alongside 20-hour playback, and Hey Siri support. Not to mention, you’ll find as premium of a design as they come which is comprised of aluminum, a knit-mesh canopy, and memory foam ear cushions. Since launch back in the winter of 2020, AirPods Max have faced some fallout for the hard to swallow price tag, but today’s price cut offers a chance to score Apple’s flagship listening experience for far less than retail price. Get all of the details in our hands-on review.

