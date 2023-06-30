Silo season finale ends with a big reveal, when can we expect season 2?

The first season of Silo ends today with a shocking season finale of twists and turns. The sci-fi show has quickly become Apple TV+ top drama series in terms of viewership. With season one ending on a thrilling reveal, when can viewers expect more from Silo — when will season two release?

The good news for fans of the show is that Apple has already renewed Silo for a second season. However, with the writer’s strike underway and a possible impending actor’s strike, it’s a choppy world out there in terms of TV production.

Luckily, though, Silo should not be impacted by those issues. Writing on season two was completed in advance of the first season airing, and season two filming has been underway for some months already. Another aspect is that the production is based out of the United Kingdom, which means it also has limited exposure to the possible Screen Actor’s Guild strike action.

All things going to plan, Silo season two is set to premiere in 2024. That’s according to author Hugh Howey responding to a fan on the Silo Facebook fan page.

A one year turnaround for a streaming series is pretty good going these days. You can expect a couple more months of filming on season two, followed by a long post-production period. That being said, Apple has not yet confirmed exactly when to expect season two to return, and release date delays are always possible.

In contrast, many other Apple series are being heavily affected by ongoing strike action. That includes the second season of hit drama Severance, which premiered its first season in February 2022 but is now unlikely to debut its second season until 2024.

Silo is based on the book series by Hugh Howey. If you can’t wait and just want to find out what happens next, you can read the books in advance of the second season of the show coming out.

So far, the TV show has followed the narrative of the books relatively faithfully, with expansion of some plot threads along the way. Season one of Silo ends about halfway through the first book ‘Wool’. It is rumored that season two will incorporate parts of the second book ‘Shift’ alongside the remainder of the ‘Wool’ story.