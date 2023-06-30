Vision Pro accessories from CASETiFY will let you personalize and protect your device

Apple’s spatial computer may not go on sale until some point next year, but that’s not stopping third-party companies from announcing Vision Pro accessories.

Popular iPhone case maker CASETiFY has announced a range of accessories for the upcoming headset, under the Bounce Vision sub-brand. These include personalized color combinations, and even one-of-a-kind designs …

Apple described $3,500 as the “starting price” for Vision Pro, and revealed that prescription lenses will be one not-so-optional accessory for those who wear eyeglasses. A more recent report suggested that even the top head strap might not be included in the base price!

But if you want to add drop protection to your headset, or personalize the design, you might also need add one of more items from CASETiFY’s Bounce Vision collection to your budget.

The Bounce Vision Series includes accessories, designed exclusively for Apple Vision Pro, will range from changeable headbands, protective bumper-style cases for the external display, neck straps, cushions for the eyepiece, and more. CASETiFY’s Bounce Vision collection provides professional-grade drop protection while remaining sleek and stylish. Customers can choose personalized color combinations, preferred patterns, textures and more, and can even add their personal touch by uploading their own designs or photos.

The name is derived from the company’s Bounce iPhone cases, designed to ensure that your phone bounces rather than break if dropped. Our sister site 9to5Toys found this to be a fun and effective product, if somewhat pricey.

The company says the new lineup will go on sale in “early 2024” – the same vague timeframe Apple has given for the availability of Vision Pro itself. No pricing information has yet been provided.

CEO Wes Ng says that the name of the game is self-expression.

“Our mission is to empower self-expression, and Bounce Vision is here to do just that,” he said. “We believe in the power of creativity and individuality, especially when it comes to product design. Our platform provides users with the opportunity to fully customize their tech gadget accessories, allowing them to stand out effortlessly, this time with Apple Vision Pro.”

Ng continued: “With plenty of customization options at their fingertips, customers can create accessories that authentically reflect their personality and style when rocking their latest gadget from Apple.”

The company has shown off images of prototype products, above and below.

If you’re in the market for a Vision Pro, could you see yourself buying these types of accessories for it? Please let us know in the comments.

