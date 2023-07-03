Apple asks US Supreme Court to reconsider latest ruling in Epic Games case

After a prolonged court battle between Epic Games and Apple following Fortnite’s removal from the App Store, Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers ruled that Apple could no longer prohibit iOS developers from selling content in their apps using third-party payment platforms. The company tried to appeal the ruling with the judge but was denied. Now Apple is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to reconsider the decision.

Apple turns to the Supreme Court to save the App Store business model

As reported by Reuters, Apple has filed a new appeal in the case against Epic Games, this time to the United States Supreme Court. In the filing, Apple asks the Supreme Court to hear its arguments and reconsider Judge Rogers’ ruling.

While it’s still unclear whether Apple will succeed, the company aims to reverse the decision that will force it to allow developers to sell in-app content using third-party platforms, even when those apps are distributed through the App Store.

Such a ruling would significantly impact Apple’s profits, as the company currently charges a 30% commission on app sales and in-app purchases.

Apple lawyers claim that the 9th Circuit has gone too far in issuing a nationwide injunction against Apple. The petition says the company plans to raise “far-reaching and important” questions about the judges’ power.

Epic Games v. Apple

Apple banned Fortnite from the App Store in 2020 after Epic Games released an update that let players buy digital coins through an external method instead of using the App Store’s in-app purchases system. Epic then sued Apple, arguing that the company is a monopoly and has anti-competitive practices with the App Store guidelines.

But the case didn’t have a good outcome for either company. While Apple was forced to loosen some of the App Store rules, Judge Rogers also ruled that Apple wouldn’t be forced to allow Fortnite back into the App Store since Epic Games knew exactly what it was doing when it violated the guidelines.

Reuters notes that the 9th Circuit has rejected petitions from both Apple and Epic Games to revisit the judge’s decision. While Epic is yet to comment, the company can also ask the Supreme Court to hear its appeal.