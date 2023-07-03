Apple Store database app Facades just got a new set of enhancements

The great Apple Store knowledge base app Facades is out with a nice update just in time for the holiday weekend in the US. Version 1.2 introduces a range of enhancements, including new ways to browse locations and discover information.

Michael Steeber, the brains behind the app, knows more about Apple Retail than Ron Johnson could forget, and Facades empowers you to be just as knowledgeable.

Facades is a catalog of all 500+ Apple Store locations with historical data and a built-in store tracking journal. The latest update introduces all-new grid and thumbnail views for easily browsing the vast library of stores. You can also filter results between indoor and outdoor locations starting with today’s release.

The app also adapts to the changing Apple Retail landscape. That’s why version 1.2 introduces support for Apple’s most recent store designs. To stay current on the latest store changes, there’s a newly added change log of what’s new for each location available in settings.

And on the accessibility front, Facades 1.2 includes improved VoiceOver support for users. Facades is available for the iPhone, iPad, and Mac through the App Store. You can also help support Facades and keep up with the latest Apple Retail news and analysis with Tabletops.

