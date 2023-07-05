Vision Pro parody ad featuring Stephen Fry banned from Apple Music

A Vision Pro parody ad on an album featuring actor Stephen Fry has been banned from an album on Apple Music. The spoof ad for an iHead product was actually created some four years before Apple actually launched a headset (sorry, spatial computer), and you can watch the music video below …

British singer-songwriter Tim Arnold told me that his new album Super Connected launched on Spotify as planned, but has been banned from Apple Music because it contains a joke “ad” for an Apple headset called iHead.

The track is a short sketch, featuring beloved British actor Stephen Fry humorously describing the benefits of the “iHead,” a fictional immersive headset at the centre of the concept album’s narrative story. Although created in 2019, the “iHead” has similarities to Apple’s new Vision Pro. The track “A Commercial Break” is clearly tongue-in-cheek, serving as a parody commercial for a fake product. Although it seems to have touched a digital nerve with Apple.

Arnold has been told that Apple claims to have an issue with the concept of a fake ad, rather than with the fact that the Vision Pro is the target of the satire. However, he notes that Apple has allowed other albums with joke ads.

Other albums on Apple Music such as Queens Of The Stone Age’s Songs For The Deaf, TD Cruze’s TDTV and The Who’s The Who Sell Out, all contain parody ads or fake radio segments.

His aggregators say that Apple will accept the album if he excludes the track in question, but he says it is key to the album concept.

It’s a humorous poke at how digital services embed themselves into our music and our lives by inserting adverts into them. [Apple’s response] supports the very point Arnold is making with his album: tech companies and streaming services don’t have a sense of humour.

An open letter calling on Apple to reverse the ban has been signed by a number of names in the entertainment business, including Kaiser Chiefs singer Ricky Wilson, and Spandau Ballet songwriter Gary Kemp.

You can listen to the track on Spotify, and watch the accompanying music video below.