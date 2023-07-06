 Skip to main content

Analyst: iPhone 15 to enter mass production in August, expect Apple to increase prices on Pro Max model

Avatar for Benjamin Mayo  | Jul 6 2023 - 2:00 am PT
3 Comments

Jeff Pu of Haitong International Tech Research today said that he expects the iPhone 15 series to enter mass production in August, on track to build around 84 million made for the second half of 2023.

This is up about 12% compared to the iPhone 14 builds last year, suggesting Apple thinks demand will be strong. However, Pu warns that he believes the iPhone 15 Pro Max will be priced higher than the $1,099 starting price of iPhone 14 Pro Max. Unlike last year, we expect the iPhone 15 Pro Max to have exclusive features not found on the 6.1-inch Pro.

For a couple generations, the Pro and Pro Max have been spec-for-spec identical apart from screen size (and battery size). But that is set to change this year. The current expectation is that the new periscope zoom lens will be exclusive to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, giving the Pro Max the best camera system.

The periscope lens will result in higher range of optical zoom than seen on any previous iPhone, expected to jump up to around 6x compared to the current 3x maximum. The camera sensors on Pro and Pro Max will also be upgraded to use new 3-stacked sensors, potentially offering better image quality across the Pro range.

Looking further ahead, Pu’s report says that the iPhone 16 will use a new “metalens” technology for the proximity sensor. The “metalens” technology may help Apple dramatically reduce the size of the Face ID sensor hardware in future generations. Corroborating previous reports, the iPhone 16 will also support the latest WiFi 7 networking standard.

We expect Apple to officially unveil the iPhone 15 this fall, likely at a media event in September. Alongside camera upgrades, customers can expect a refined Pro chassis design with titanium sides, a new action button instead of a mute switch, and the Lightning port will finally be replaced by a USB-C connector for standards-compliant data transfer and fast charging.

Follow Benjamin Mayo @bzamayo on Mastodon, Threads, and Twitter.

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

News

Author

Avatar for Benjamin Mayo Benjamin Mayo

Benjamin develops iOS apps professionally and covers Apple news and rumors for 9to5Mac. Listen to Benjamin, every week, on the Happy Hour podcast. Check out his personal blog. Message Benjamin over email or Twitter.

Benjamin Mayo's favorite gear

Philips Hue Lights

Philips Hue Lights

The easiest way to get into HomeKit and Apple smart home tech. Great for gifts.

iPhone Wireless Charger

iPhone Wireless Charger

Inexpensive, fast, wireless charger for iPhone.