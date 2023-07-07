Vision Pro launch at retail stores is Apple’s most complex rollout ever, will require appointment to buy

Bloomberg today released a report describing some of the planning going on in the Apple retail division to prepare for the launch of the Apple Vision Pro headset, previously announced as available in the US “early next year.”

The report says that — at least out the gate — Vision Pro will only be purchasable by appointment. Apple retail workers will help ensure customers get a Vision Pro with an appropriately fitting headband and light seal. It will represent the most logistically complex rollout ever for an Apple product.

Appointments will be required for retail purchases. Apple will section off a special area of the store to support the headset demos and necessary sizing tools to help select the right headset and accessories for the buyer. The device will be available to buy at all of Apple’s US retail stores eventually, but the initial plans are focusing on preparations for major areas like New York and Los Angeles.

Much of the logistical complexity is a product of how many variations of accessories will exist. Apple will offer many different sizes of head bands and light seals. As well as purchasable stock, stores will also need to maintain a vast inventory of ‘try-on stock’ and spares if customers wants to buy more than one per headset. Similarly, Apple stores will need to keep a stock of the prescription lenses, manufactured by Carl Zeiss. Bloomberg says Apple retail locations may need hundreds or thousands of lenses in stock at any one time.

Another accessory, the top strap is apparently still in development, and aimed at improving comfort for users with smaller head sizes. To accommodate all kinds of clothing, Apple is also exploring partnering with accessory makers to make pouches for the external battery pack:

Apple has also investigated how the Vision Pro would fit for people wearing cultural apparel, such as a hijab. Aware that some customers may not wear clothes with pockets capable of storing the battery pack, the company has considered asking accessory makers to create shoulder-worn pouches.

These factors make it even harder to imagine how Apple will deploy Vision Pro outside of Apple Stores. The report says Apple does not anticipate selling Vision Pro in third-party retail locations at least until 2025.

Customers will also be able to buy online. Apple is developing a face scanning app that will help users pick the right size of light seal for their face. As part of the checkout flow, users will be asked to upload their face scan result and provide any eye prescription, if the customer normally wears glasses and will need corrective vision insert lenses in order to use the headset.

At launch, Vision Pro will be exclusive to the United States. Apple has promised it will expand to additional countries before the end of 2024. Bloomberg says likely first candidates for expansion are Canada and the UK, followed by Europe and Asia.

Follow Benjamin Mayo @bzamayo on Mastodon, Threads, and Twitter.