iVANKY 12 in 2 Docking Stations deliver all the I/O you need from $94.99 [53% off]

The 12 in 2 Pro Docking Station from veteran Mac accessory maker iVANKY has been a hit among MacBook users with impressive functionality at an affordable price. Now the Pro and Classic Docking Stations are an even better value for Prime Day starting at just $94.99 – hundreds of dollars less than competitors. Read on for all the details and how to grab the 12 in 2 Docking Station at up to 53% off.

iVANKY has become a respected professional audio and video accessory brand over the last eight years, serving 12+ million happy customers. And the company has had multiple top-rated products on Amazon as it consistently delivers high-performing and easy-to-use devices.

The iVANKY Pro Docking Station is a perfect example of those commitments with all the I/O you need for your MacBook. Now for Prime Day, iVANKY has excellent limited-time deals on the 180W Pro and 100W Classic versions of its 12-in-2 Docking Station. Both will go on sale officially tomorrow for Prime Day, but you can get ready by adding them to your cart now so you can score one before the deal sells out!

iVANKY 12 in 2 Pro Docking Station with 180W Power Adapter

2x HDMI 2.0

1x Gigabit Ethernet

4x USB-A 3.0

2x USB-C 3.0

1x 3.5mm audio

SD and miniSD card slots

Dual USB-C connection to MacBook

180W power supply included

96W power passthrough

Exclusively designed for MacBook Pro and MacBook Air – plug and play ready

The dual HDMI 2.0 ports support two 4K monitors at 60Hz (with M1/M2 Pro or Max chips). And the USB-A and C ports deliver fast 5Gbps performance.

The robust 180W power supply enables 96W passthrough, enough to juice up any MacBook, even the 16-inch MacBook Pro. And it can simultaneously fast-charge iPhone at 18W with the USB-C PD port.

You can grab the 12 in 2 Pro Docking Station with 180W Power Adapter at 50% off for Prime Day for just $119.99.

iVANKY 12-in-2 Classic Docking Station with 100W Power Adapter

The Classic Docking Station with 100W Power Adapter features the same 12 ports as the 180W Pro version, even the SD card slots.

The two main differences are 85W power delivery for your MacBook instead of 96W and support for two 4K monitors at 30Hz instead of 60Hz with the dual HDMI 2.0 ports.

You can simultaneously fast-charge iPhones at 18W while charging your MacBook with the 100W Pro Docking Station.

Unless you’ve got a 16-inch MacBook Pro that’s more power-hungry or need the 4K 60Hz HDMI support, the 100W Classic version is a great way to get a high-performing 12-port dock at under $100.

You can pick up the 12 in 2 Classic Docking Station with 100W Power Adapter for a limited time at 53% off for Prime Day for just $94.99.