Mac shipments grow 10%, as all major PC brands see downturns

Avatar for Ben Lovejoy  | Jul 11 2023 - 6:35 am PT
1 Comment
Mac shipments | Mac line-up in Apple promo image

Mac shipments grew by more than 10% in the second quarter of the year, compared to the same period in 2022, according to a new market intelligence reports.

All major PC brands saw their own shipments fall in the same period, most by double digits – though IDC suggests Apple’s own compare was artificial …

IDC says that the PC market as a whole fell for the sixth consecutive quarter.

Global PC shipments declined 13.4% year over year during the second quarter of 2023 (2Q23), according to preliminary results from the International Data Corporation (IDC) Worldwide Quarterly Personal Computing Device Tracker. This was the sixth consecutive quarter of contraction brought on by macroeconomic headwinds, weak demand from both the consumer and commercial sectors, and a shift in IT budgets away from device purchases.

Adding to weak demand is the fact that many suppliers are still sitting on unsold inventory, so holding off on further orders.

“Elevated channel and component inventory are once again dragging down the market,” said Jitesh Ubrani, research manager for IDC’s Mobility and Consumer Device Trackers. “And despite these issues slowly easing, many component suppliers continue to offer reduced pricing in an effort to clear their inventory though PC makers and channels are still cautious about new systems due to the reduced demand.”

Apple’s growth in Mac shipments is said to in large part reflect constrained supply last year.

Apple benefited from a favorable year-over-year comparison as the company suffered supply issues during 2Q22 due to COVID-related shutdowns within the supply chain.

Layoffs are reducing demand in the business sector, while consumer buying behavior is returning to pre-pandemic patterns, where people are prioritizing the device they always have with them over PCs.

We’re seeing a return to pre-pandemic habits where computing needs are shared across multiple devices, and we firmly believe the consumer wallet will favor smartphones over the PC.

Company2Q23 Shipments2Q23 Market Share2Q22 Shipments2Q22 Market Share2Q23/2Q22 Growth
1. Lenovo14.223.1%17.424.5%-18.4%
2. HP Inc. 13.421.8%13.519.1%-0.8%
3. Dell Technologies10.316.8%13.218.6%-22.0%
4. Apple5.38.6%4.86.8%10.3%
5. Acer Group4.06.4%4.96.9%-19.2%
Others14.423.3%17.224.2%-16.5%
Total61.6100.0%71.1100.0%-13.4%
Source: IDC Quarterly Personal Computing Device Tracker, July 10, 2023
