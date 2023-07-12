AirPods Max now $370 in Wednesday’s best deals, M2 Mac mini $150 off, Anker sale from $15, more

All of Wednesday’s best deals are now live and headlined by the lowest price of the year on AirPods Max. Now dropping down to $370, the savings today are joined by some Prime Day discounts on M2 Mac mini at up to $150 off. Then go check out all of the Anker Apple accessory discounts from $15. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

AirPods Max land at the best price of the year

The best price of the year has now arrived on Apple’s latest AirPods Max. Well, if you don’t mind going with a refurbished offering, that is. Now courtesy of Woot through the end of the day, the retailer is offering Apple’s flagship headphones for $370 in one of four colors. Delivery will run you $6 otherwise. Down from $549, you’re now looking at $179 in savings to deliver a new 2023 low. We really haven’t seen any refurbished discounts this year, and the last notable one was back over the holiday season last year at $20 less. Even so, this is matching the second-best discount yet. Those who want a new condition pair will also find them at Amazon for $449.99 in several styles, delivering $99 in savings.

Apple’s H1 chip kicks off AirPods Max and helps enable the best-in-class active noise cancellation that pairs with Spatial Audio alongside 20-hour playback, and Hey Siri support. Not to mention, you’ll find as premium of a design as they come which is comprised of aluminum, a knit-mesh canopy, and memory foam ear cushions. Since launch back in 2020, AirPods Max have faced some fallout for the hard to swallow price tag, but today’s price cut offers a chance to score Apple’s flagship listening experience for far less than retail price. Includes a 90-day warranty. Get all of the details in our hands-on review.

Featured Deal: Roborock’s models are one of the best choices for those looking for a robot vacuum or mop. Around Prime Day, the company is bringing the best discounts for some of its newest and more popular products. Now’s your chance to score an autonomous cleaning solution in plenty of different form factors, including high-end solutions and more affordable offerings.

M2 Mac mini gets in on the Prime Day savings at $549

B&H is now offering the only M2 Mac mini discount this Prime Day. Apple’s baseline desktop Mac has been hard to find on store shelves as of late, with stock shortages or delayed shipping setting the scene leading into Amazon’s summer savings event. Now it’s going on sale, landing at $549. Today’s $50 discount is marking the first discount in over a month and the best we’ve seen since back in May. This comes within $50 of the all-time low and is the third-best price cut yet.

Apple’s all-new M2 Mac mini refreshes a beloved form-factor to feature its latest-generation of in-house silicon. There’s that same compact build that has made previous versions so popular amongst first-time Mac owners, as well as streamlined workstation users and homelabbers alike. The improved performance of the M2 chip also pairs with dual Thunderbolt 4 ports, a pair of USB-A slots, an HDMI output, and Gigabit Ethernet. You’ll also find Wi-Fi 6E, and at least an 8-core CPU backed by a 10-core GPU and 256GB of storage. We detail what to expect from the experience in a recent hands-on review, too.

If you need some extra power behind a desktop macOS machine, the savings today continue over to the M2 Pro Mac mini. The 10-core CPU and 16-core GPU model arrives packed into the same form-factor as the baseline model above, just with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of onboard SSD storage. It now sells for $1,149 at B&H from the usual $1,299 going rate and is delivering $150 in savings along the way. This is one of the best discounts we’ve seen to date and clocks in at $50 under our previous mention.

Featured deal: Another favorite robotic vacuum company at 9to5 is getting in on the savings for Prime Day, with Dreamtech offering an assortment of both robot cleaners and more traditional counterparts. Here are some of our favorites, which are even better values now that our exclusive code takes an extra 5% off when you use DM9255off.

Anker’s annual Prime Day sale live from $15

As part of its Prime Day 2023 deals, Amazon now offers the best prices of all-time on a collection of Anker’s latest releases across just about ever product category. With free shipping across the board, the Prime-only offers start at $15. Not to get ahead of ourselves, the new Anker 3-in-1 MagSafe Cube is leading the way with its 15W charging speeds in tow. One of the first chances to save since just hitting Amazon last month, today’s offer drops the usual $150 price tag down to $120. This is a new Amazon all-time low at $30 off, too. It beats our previous mention by $7. As Anker’s first 15W MagSafe charger, its new 3-in-1 Cube just hit the scene earlier this year with the ability to refuel your entire Apple kit in one compact design. The cube folds out to offer not just a true 15W MagSafe pad, but also a Fast Charger-ready Apple Watch dock and a secondary 5W Qi pad for AirPods. This has been a staple on my nightstand since our review went live in February, and it’s easily my favorite MagSafe charger on the market.

Anker’s official Amazon storefront is now offering its beloved GaNPrime PowerCore 24K Power Bank for $99.99. Normally fetching $150, the price just recently rose to $160. Today’s offer takes $50 off while delivering the best discount of the year. On top of being $20 under our previous mention, this is also the lowest price we’ve seen in months. Having just hit the scene late last fall, Anker’s new portable battery quickly won over our hearts at 9to5Toys, as well as our readers too. It arrives as the brand’s most capable solution yet with a 140W USB-C PD output, which lets it effortlessly refuel an M1 Pro MacBook, as well as iPhones, iPads, and more without breaking a sweat. There’s also a built-in display for monitoring charging stats in real time. Dive into our Tested with 9to5Toys review for some additional info.

