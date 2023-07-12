Sony and Apple team up to give PS4 and PS5 owners free Apple TV+

Free trials for Apple services like Apple TV+ are pretty readily available nowadays. Now, as reported by Push Square, Apple and Sony are teaming up to offer another free six-month trial for Apple TV+ to PS5 owners and a three-month trial to PS4 owners.
This isn’t the first time Sony has offered a free trial of Apple TV+ to PlayStation owners, but it’s the first time in over a year that the offer has been available.
Push Square has the details on how to redeem this offer:
- Find the Apple TV app from your PS5 console’s search bar, or find it under “All apps” in Media home.
- Download and open the Apple TV app and follow the on-screen instructions.
- Sign in with your Apple ID or create an Apple ID if you don’t already have one.
- Enjoy your extended trial of Apple TV+.
The offers are only available to new Apple TV+ subscribers through July 31. For a complete roundup of everything that’s available to watch on Apple TV+, check out our full guide.
