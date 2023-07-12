 Skip to main content

Sony and Apple team up to give PS4 and PS5 owners free Apple TV+

Chance Miller  | Jul 12 2023
Free trials for Apple services like Apple TV+ are pretty readily available nowadays. Now, as reported by Push Square, Apple and Sony are teaming up to offer another free six-month trial for Apple TV+ to PS5 owners and a three-month trial to PS4 owners.

This isn’t the first time Sony has offered a free trial of Apple TV+ to PlayStation owners, but it’s the first time in over a year that the offer has been available.

Push Square has the details on how to redeem this offer:

  1. Find the Apple TV app from your PS5 console’s search bar, or find it under “All apps” in Media home.
  2. Download and open the Apple TV app and follow the on-screen instructions.
  3. Sign in with your Apple ID or create an Apple ID if you don’t already have one.
  4. Enjoy your extended trial of Apple TV+.

The offers are only available to new Apple TV+ subscribers through July 31. For a complete roundup of everything that’s available to watch on Apple TV+, check out our full guide.

