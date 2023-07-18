Leviton brings Matter to Decora Dimmer, Switch, and Smart Plugs with update

Leviton is out with a free firmware update that brings Matter to four of its smart home devices which will be welcome for both existing and new users. Included are the Decora Smart Switch, Dimmer, Mini Plug-In Dimmer, and Mini Plug-In Switch. Here are all the details.

Leviton announced the firmware upgrade in a press release this morning (via The Verge). While the Matter update is available and free for everyone, it does require signing up for Leviton’s “Matter Early Access Program” in its app.

Using the My Leviton app, customers can easily enroll directly in Leviton’s Matter Early Access Program. Once enrolled, Matter certified firmware can be downloaded to their devices. With the update, existing and new My Leviton users can connect their Decora Smart Wi-Fi 2nd Gen Dimmer, 2nd Gen Switch, 2nd Gen Mini Plug-In Dimmer or 2nd Gen Mini Plug-In Switch locally to any Matter-enabled smart home platform of their choice including Amazon Alexa™, Google Home®, Apple Home®, Samsung SmartThings and more.

The 2nd Gen Decora devices are hub-less and first arrived in 2021, so it’s great to see Leviton launching Matter support via firmware update. And as mentioned by The Verge, it appears the Leviton 2nd Gen Dimmer is the first smart dimmer from any company to get Matter support.

Here are the four Leviton Decora 2nd Gen devices that can get the Matter update:

As a refresher, even though these Decora devices previously supported HomeKit, Google Assistant, Amazon’s Alexa, and more, Matter should bring improved responsiveness and reliability.

Leviton notes that “Additional Wi-Fi 2nd Gen devices are planned for future Matter updates, all of which will be available via a free firmware update in the My Leviton app.”

One caveat for existing customers that are using the 2nd Gen Smart Wi-Fi devices with HomeKit. You’ll need to remove them from the Home app, update the firmware through the My Leviton app, then set them up and re-add them to the Home app through Matter.

Here’s a guide from Leviton on how the upgrade process works.