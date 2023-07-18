 Skip to main content

Peacock announces its first-ever price increase for new and existing subs

Avatar for Chance Miller  | Jul 18 2023 - 10:23 am PT
Over the last year, a number of different streaming services have seen price increases – including Apple TV+ and Netflix. Now, Peacock has announced that it is also increasing its pricing for new and existing customers.

Peacock’s full collection of lineups will be affected by this price increase. The price changes will go into effect immediately for new subscribers and for existing customers on or after August 17.

  • Premium (monthly): From $4.99 to $5.99
  • Premium Plus (monthly): From $9.99 to $11.99
  • Premium (annual): From $49.99 to $59.99
  • Premium Plus (annual): From $99.99 to $119.99
  • Premium Plus Add-On (monthly): From $5 to $6

As with every other streaming service that has increased prices lately, Peacock says that this price increase will allow it to continue to invest in additional content and the overall experience for users.

Notably, this is the first time Peacock has increased prices in its three-year history. Earlier this year, however, the company discontinued its free ad-supported streaming plan. The current “Premium” is supported by ads, while the “Premium Plus” plan is ad-free.

