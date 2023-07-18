 Skip to main content

Poll: Do you actually sleep with your Apple Watch on?

Fernando Silva  | Jul 18 2023
I finally caved and decided to upgrade my 44 mm Apple Watch Series 5 to the Apple Watch Ultra. There was nothing wrong with the Series 5. I probably could have gotten two more years out of it, but since I started doing some long-distance running, I wanted to ensure I was using the latest and greatest hardware for health tracking.

The Apple Watch Ultra has been great, and I have a long-term review coming in the next few weeks on YouTube for those of you that want to subscribe and see that. My biggest worry about transitioning to the Apple Watch Ultra was the size. I had always gone with the larger version of the Apple Watch, first the 42 mm, then the 44 mm (I never went with the 45 mm because I didn’t see a reason to upgrade). So the first few days of owning the Ultra was a smooth transition. Yes, it was big, but it wasn’t anything that annoyed me – during the day, that is.

Apple wants you to wear your Apple Watch all the time

Before using the Apple Watch Ultra, I started wearing the Series 5 Watch at night because I wanted to use the sleep tracking features. The battery life was an issue I faced, but I usually just charged the watch during the day while I was at my desk. I liked the sleep-tracking features Apple implemented into its Health App. It helped me hone in on trying to get those seven to eight hours of sleep every night. Before the sleep tracking, I was 100% not getting that many hours of sleep.

So when I got the Apple Watch Ultra, I tried wearing it to sleep on the first night. It was a nightmare (pun intended). For some reason, I could not stop thinking about the watch or feeling it on my wrist. It just felt like the big watch was getting in the way of me being able to sleep. I tossed and turned until almost 2 a.m., then decided to just take it off. I was using the classic sports band from my 44 mm Series 5 watch, so it wasn’t a comfort issue. I just couldn’t ignore the size and weight of the Apple Watch Ultra.

After a few nights of struggling to sleep with the Apple Watch Ultra, my body must have just gotten used to it because now I can get through the night. But it had me thinking about how many people actually use the sleep-tracking features of the Apple Watch. I am sure I wasn’t the only one that found the Apple Watch uncomfortable on the wrist.

Final Take

So, yes. I now sleep while wearing my Apple Watch Ultra and am used to it. But I am sure it’s not the same for everyone. Do you use the sleep tracking features? Do you use it every night? Which Apple Watch are you using? Let’s discuss in the comments below what you do!

