Threads gets big update with Follows tab, translations, and more

Avatar for Filipe Espósito  | Jul 18 2023 - 11:04 am PT
6 Comments
It’s been two weeks since Meta launched Threads, its new microblogging social network. And while version 1.0 was a pretty solid release, it lacked a lot of features that users had been asking for. Threads is now getting a major update with important new features, which includes built-in translation and a new Follows tab.

Here’s what’s new with Threads update

As shared by Meta’s Cameron Roth, today’s Threads update released for iOS adds a new Follows tab to the Activity Feed. This means it’s easier to see accounts that have just followed you and follow them back.

But that’s not all. The latest Threads update also comes with many other enhancements. For example, it brings built-in translation for posts in different languages. There are also other new features like:

  • Ability to enable notifications for accounts you don’t follow
  • Feed scrolling enhancements
  • Option to follow accounts right from your followers list
  • Bug fixes
  • Smaller binary size

Unfortunately, some of these changes are being server-side rolled out. This means you may not see them immediately after installing the latest Theads update. According to Roth, all new features should be available to users by the end of the day.

You can download Threads for free on the App Store. It requires an iPhone running iOS 14 or later. It’s worth noting that the app has no iPad version available and doesn’t work with Apple Silicon Macs.

