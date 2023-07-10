 Skip to main content

Confirmed: That’s the real Apple Fellow Phil Schiller on Threads

Avatar for Zac Hall  | Jul 10 2023 - 8:53 am PT
Phil Schiller App Store profile | Seen on stage

Have you seen an account claiming to be Phil Schiller on Threads? 9to5Mac has confirmed that the account belongs to the actual Apple Fellow himself.

Me, a day ago, quipping about Schiller joining Threads after Apple brought more brand accounts to the service:

The real “moment” for Threads, in my opinion, would be Apple veteran Phil Schiller joining the platform.

The greatest Apple senior vice president of marketing ever, also in my opinion, famously deleted his Instagram account when the iPhone-only app killed off some great filters to accommodate Android phones. Threads requires an Instagram account.

Schiller also nuked his Twitter account when everything started going south there, but he resurfaced online with a new Mastodon account.

Turns out Schiller was already ahead of me. I’ve since learned about a Threads account with username PhilSchiller007 claiming to be Apple Fellow Phil Schiller.

You can never be sure these days – without or without verification badges – so I asked a person familiar with the matter. The source confirmed that the Threads account does indeed belong to Schiller. Okay, I emailed Schiller. He said it’s him. Who says old school journalism is dead?

Apropos of nothing, Pulitzer Prize submissions open in December.

