Apple veteran Phil Schiller transitions to new ‘Fellow’ role, Greg Joswiak promoted to SVP of marketing

Apple announced today that Phil Schiller will transition into a new Apple Fellow role. Schiller has long served as Apple’s senior vice president of worldwide marketing, but that is a position that will now be occupied by Apple’s Greg Joswiak.

In his new role as an Apple Fellow, Schiller will continue to “lead the App Store and Apple events.” He will also continue to offer “thought partnership and guidance” as an Apple Fellow and will report directly to Apple CEO Tim Cook. Schiller had also been leading PR for Apple since Steve Dowling’s departure last year, but it’s unclear who will now take over those responsibilities.

Cook had the following to say about Schiller’s new role as well as Joswiak’s promotion:

“Phil has helped make Apple the company it is today and his contributions are broad, vast, and run deep. In this new role he will continue to provide the incredible thought partnership, and guidance that have defined his decades at Apple,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO. “Joz’s many years of leadership in the Product Marketing organization make him perfectly suited to this new role and will ensure a seamless transition at a moment when the team is engaged in such important and exciting work. I’m thrilled that the whole executive team will benefit from his collaboration, ideas, and energy.”

In his statement, Schiller offers a retrospective look at his time at Apple, making it clear that this is the first step in his plans to make changes in his life. The long-time Apple executive says that the Apple Fellow role will make it possible to pursue “a few personal projects I care deeply about.”

“It has been a dream come true for me to work at Apple, on so many products I love, with all of these great friends — Steve, Tim, and so many more,” said Schiller. “I first started at Apple when I was 27, this year I turned 60 and it is time for some planned changes in my life. I’ll keep working here as long as they will have me, I bleed six colors, but I also want to make some time in the years ahead for my family, friends, and a few personal projects I care deeply about.”

Schiller has been on Apple’s marketing team for 27 years and his marketing duties will now be taken over by Joswiak. For the last four years, Joswiak had served as Apple’s vice president of worldwide product marketing. His new role will give him the broader title of senior vice president of worldwide marketing. Apple says that this organization is responsible for “Apple’s product management and product marketing, developer relations, market research, business management, as well as education, enterprise, and international marketing.”

This shift in responsibilities for Schiller is the third major senior Apple executive change in the last 18 months. First, Angela Ahrendts stepped down as Apple’s senior vice president of retail, with Deirdre O’Brien taking on the new role of SVP of retail and people. Several months later, Apple’s long-time design lead Jony Ive departed Apple to form his own independent design firm.

