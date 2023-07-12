 Skip to main content

First update to Threads lands on iPhone with a very timely fix for iOS 17

Zac Hall  | Jul 12 2023
One week after launching, Meta has released the first update to Threads for iPhone. Threads version 291 (the first version was … 289) includes one big fix that has arrived just in time.

If you’ve been running Threads on an iPhone with iOS 17 beta, you probably know how to reliably crash the app. Trying to attach a photo or video to a post with the image picker will result in an app crash 100% of the time. The workaround for photos, at least, is good ol’ copy and paste. For videos, well, just use a GIF.

And while the first-ever update to “Threads, an Instagram app” doesn’t include iPad support or any other low hanging fruit features, today’s release does resolve the photo picker bug on iOS 17.

That’s especially useful going forward as Apple just expanded iOS 17 testing from developer beta to public beta. The public beta is a much easier way for anyone to test drive iOS 17 without going through the developer registration process. A lot more folks will be running iOS 17 starting today.

This update will also be a big sigh of relief for us who have been enjoying Threads but limited to a single, pasted photo for posts. The bug fix enables iOS 17 users to join the fun and post up to 10 photos in a carousel per post.

Anything else new in version 1.0.1, err version 291?

Bug fixes and performance improvements!

That’s Meta’s exclamation point, not ours, but we’re just as excited for at least one bug fix this week.

Grab the new release today from the App Store. A force quit and relaunch may be required to benefit from the best bug fix of the week. See you on Threads!

