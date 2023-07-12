Here’s how to install the iOS 17 public or developer beta

The iOS 17 beta is officially here for public testers after previously launching for developers. This summer, it’s easier to install the software thanks to a new streamlined process. Follow along for how to install iOS 17 beta, tips on what to do if it’s not showing up, and more.

This story is supported by Mosyle, the only Apple Unified Platform. Mosyle is the only solution that fully integrates five different applications on a single Apple-only platform, allowing businesses and schools to easily and automatically deploy, manage, and protect all their Apple devices. Over 38,000 organizations leverage Mosyle solutions to automate the deployment, management, and security of millions of Apple devices daily. Request a FREE account today and discover how you can put your Apple fleet on auto-pilot at a price point that is hard to believe.

Update 7/12/23: The iOS 17 public beta is now available alongside the first public betas for watchOS 10, macOS Sonoma, and tvOS 17.

Starting with iOS 16.4 Apple brought the ability to turn on developer and public betas right within Settings.

While Apple at first said you’d have to use the same Apple ID as in iOS Settings to get the betas, that changed earlier this spring. Now you can select which Apple ID you want to use with the beta.

Keep in mind even though the iOS 17 beta is relatively stable at this point, bug and performance issues are common during the beta period.

How to install iOS 17 beta – public

Make a fresh backup of your iPhone or iPad – important in case you want or need to downgrade to iOS 16 (Apple recommends doing a Mac or PC backup) You may need to sign in with your Apple ID at beta.apple.com if you haven’t before Launch the Settings app on your iPhone or iPad running at least iOS 16.4 Tap General > Software Update Choose the new Beta Updates button (it may take a moment to appear) Now choose iOS 17 Public Beta If you need to change your Apple ID associated with the beta, you can tap that at the bottom Choose Back when done Look for iOS 17 Public Beta to appear, choose Download and Install

If you’re not seeing the option to turn on beta updates or iOS 17 appear:

Try quitting and relaunching the Settings app

Double check you’re running iOS 16.4 or later (if not you’ll need to update before getting the in-Settings beta option)

Sign in with your Apple ID at beta.apple.com for free then try the above steps again

How to install iOS 17 beta – developer

A paid Apple Developer account is no longer needed – but you may need to sign in with your Apple ID at developer.apple.com if you haven’t before Make a fresh backup of your iPhone or iPad – important in case you want or need to downgrade to iOS 16 (Apple recommends doing a Mac or PC backup) Launch the Settings app on your iPhone or iPad running at least iOS 16.4 Tap General > Software Update Choose the new Beta Updates button (it may take a moment to appear) Now choose iOS 17 Developer Beta If you need to change your Apple ID associated with the beta, you can tap that at the bottom Choose Back when done Look for iOS 17 Developer Beta to appear, choose Download and Install

If you’re not seeing the option to turn on beta updates or iOS 17 appear:

Try quitting and relaunching the Settings app

Double check you’re running iOS 16.4 or later (if not you’ll need to update before getting the in-Settings beta option)

Sign in with your Apple ID at developer.apple.com for free then try the above steps again

Here’s how the process looks:

When it comes to compatibility, Apple did drop some devices:

New features and changes coming with iOS 17 include updates for Messages, FaceTime, Phone, a new landscape “StandBy” always-on feature, and much more: