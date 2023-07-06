Threads crashing when you try to post a photo? There’s a workaround

Threads by Instagram has arrived just in time to save humanity, but the app might be a little crashy for some iPhone users. Fortunately for humankind, there’s a workaround to the problem.

The problem some people are seeing is that the Threads app crashes when attaching a photo to a post. Yet the Threads feed is full of posts with photos – what is this dark magic?

It turns out the culprit is iOS 17 beta. By all accounts, the team at Instagram rushed out Threads to meet the moment so it’s missing a lot of core functionality that you might expect. For that reason, it’s reasonable for Threads to not run perfectly on a yet-to-be-released version of iOS on day one.

So what’s the fix? Good ol’ copy and paste. Find the photo you want to post on Threads and copy it to your clipboard. Then you can tap and paste the photo in the Threads post composer without crashing the app.

Use a Mac? Universal Control between devices using the same iCloud account makes it possible to copy images from the Mac to paste and post on Threads.

Maybe not the ideal situation, but it’s a bandaid fix until a Threads update hits the App Store to address the crashing bug for iOS 17 users.

P.S. Anyone remember when Instagram launched and killed Threads a few years ago? That version of Threads by Instagram was an unsuccessful shot at capturing attention from Snapchat users. Someone at Instagram really likes the name, I guess.

