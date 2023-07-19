 Skip to main content

New Apple ad features a hilarious race across town to recover a stolen MacBook

Avatar for Benjamin Mayo  | Jul 19 2023 - 1:35 am PT
The new Apple ad is the latest in the series featuring “The Underdogs,” who rose to prominence due to some clever commercials released during the pandemic about the trials and tribulations of working from home.

This latest ad sees the team out in the world again, on their way to give an important presentation. But the MacBook with the presentation on it is stolen. What ultimately ensues in this seven-minute sequence is a “Find My”-powered car chase across town to get it back …

The MacBook thieves try and sell the laptop at several pawn shops, but each of the shop owners wants them to unlock it in order to prove ownership, but they can’t get in as they don’t know the password.

The Underdogs track the laptop’s journey using Find My, and eventually catch up to it. But at the same time, the office IT is threatening to wipe the laptop remotely, indirectly demonstrating another Find My feature.

This is all depicted in a playful comedic manner as, of course, it doesn’t exactly translate to the real world. In real life, although it is true that Secure Enclave-protected Macs cannot be circumvented, thieves can simply strip stolen laptops down for parts to make money out of them. Moreover, police do not recommend tracking your stolen’s computer location and personally confronting the thieves.

Taken in the lighthearted manner in which it is intended though, the ad is a very effective spot that subtly promotes various Apple ecosystem and security features. You can watch the ad, entitled “The Underdogs: Swiped Mac,” here:

