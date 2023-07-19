Deals: Apple’s Studio Display now $199 off alongside Anker Apple accessories from $12, more

Halfway through the work week, we have a fresh batch of discounts on tap thanks to 9to5Toys. For Wednesday, the first discount in months has landed on Apple’s Studio Display with Nano-Texture glass at $199 off. That’s joined by a midweek Anker sale on a series of Apple accessories from $12. Not to mention, the first chance to save on Lutron’s new Caseta Diva smart HomeKit dimmer switch kit at $99. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple’s Studio Display with Nano-Texture glass sees $199 discount

On sale for the first time since back in April, the latest Apple Studio Display with Nano-Texture glass has dropped to $1,700 at Amazon. Normally fetching $1,899, you’re looking at the second-best discount to date at $199 off. This rare offer is only the second chance to save in 2023 on the higher-end model with anti-reflective glass.

Arriving as a new, more affordable version of the Pro Display XDR that’s on sale below, the new Apple Studio Display is designed to pair with the new Mac Studio and all of the other M1/M2 machines out there. Measuring 27 inches, the 5K monitor is packed with the latest features from Apple including a 12MP FaceTime camera backed by Center Stage. The studio-quality mics and 6-speaker sound system are balanced by the A13 chip. Around back there is a single Thunderbolt 3 port with 96W host charging, as well as three downstream USB-C ports for connecting in peripherals and the like.

Anker launches new midweek sale from $12

Anker today is launching a new midweek sale that’s putting its latest GaNPrime charger lineup in the spotlight amongst an assortment of other accessories. Shipping is free across the lineup. Our top pick is on the Anker 727 GaNPrime 100W Compact Power Strip at $64. Normally fetching $100, you’re looking at a new all-time low with $36 in savings attached. This is $6 under previous mentions and marking the only time it has dropped under $70.

Perfect for streamlining the desk or communal charging space, this power strip sports a compact design that still managed to pack in six ports. There’s notably two full AC outlets that are then joined by a pair of 2.4A USB-A slots. Then as the star of the show, you’ll find two 100W USB-C GaN ports for powering up MacBooks and much more. Our hands-on review details everything else you need to know about the lineup. Plus, there’s a collection of other Anker accessories on sale from $12.

Lutron’s new Caseta Diva smart HomeKit dimmer switch kit at $99

Seeing its first-ever discount today, the new Lutron Diva Smart Dimmer Switch Starter Kit is dropping to $99 on Amazon. Having just launched last fall with a $120 price tag, this kit includes everything you need to adopt the Caseta ecosystem at $20 off. It’s the only chance to save and fittingly a new all-time low. The Caseta series arrives with some of our favorite smart home accessories on the market, and Lutron’s new Diva Smart Dimmer certainly continues living up to that reputation. Centered around the smart bridge, this kit includes the new paddle-style dimmer switch with integrated LED slider that lets you see how bright the overhead lights are. The kit also features a companion Pico smart remote to round out the starter kit that works with HomeKit, Alexa, and Assistant.

