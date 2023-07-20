PSA: mophie working on firmware fix for 3-in-1 travel charger with MagSafe issue

At the start of 2022, mophie launched a compact portable charger for Apple Watch, AirPods, and iPhone with official MagSafe. But this summer, a charging issue has surfaced that’s made the device unusable for some. While there is a firmware fix coming soon, you can also reach out to mophie if you’ve got an affected 3-in-1 travel charger. Here are the details.

Inconsistent charging is the problem that’s started in recent weeks for mophie users with this travel charger.

Other than being sold direct by mophie, the product is an Apple Store exclusive. The product page is live on both mophie and Apple’s websites, but it’s currently unavailable from mophie while available from Apple (at the time of writing).

At the end of June, a post on Apple’s Community forum (via MacRumors) was the first place users brought up the charging trouble with many noting it had been working fine until then. In the last few weeks, 81 users of the product chimed in saying they’re seeing the same trouble.

This month, mophie shared an official statement acknowledging the issue and sharing that a firmware fix is coming “as soon as possible.” You can also email “travelcharger@mophie.com with “3 in 1” in the subject line plus your serial number in the message to get more info.

We’ve reached out to mophie about issue. There isn’t a scheduled date the firmware fix will be available as of yet, but we’ll share as soon as we learn when it’s coming. Here’s the full statement:

We are aware of an issue with our mophie 3-in-1 travel charger with MagSafe which can cause intermittent charging with your device. After investigating further, we have identified the issue and will release a firmware update as soon as possible. For more information, please send us an email at travelcharger@mophie.com with “3 in 1” in the subject line, and provide us with your serial number in the body of the message. Thank you for your patience and we are sorry for the inconvenience.

It’s a bummer to see an issue like this with a premium product like the 3-in-1 travel charger. For the last year and a half I’ve been using it myself and I love it. As it happens, I haven’t seen the intermittent charging trouble.

But on the brightside, with this being mophie, I have no doubt that they’ll take care of everyone experiencing trouble.