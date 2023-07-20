 Skip to main content

Stephen Curry documentary now streaming on Apple TV+

Benjamin Mayo  | Jul 20 2023
Apple TV+ today premieres a new documentary movie on the career of the eponymous NBA legend. From Apple Original Films and A24, Stephen Curry: Underrated is now streaming on Apple TV+.

The new documentary charts Curry’s incredibly coming-of-age story, from college player to NBA champion.

The documentary mixes cinéma vérité, archive footage and new interviews to tell Curry’s story. It is directed by Peter Nicks.

Nicks dedicates much of the runtime to exploring Curry’s performance at Davidson College in his youth, and how that parallels with the upswing of the Golden State Warriors when Curry joined the team, ultimately helping the team claim four NBA titles.

Underrated premiered at the Sundance Film festival earlier this year, garnering strong reviews. It currently sits at 100% on Rotten Tomatoes. The film is being shown in a limited theatrical release this week, ahead of its worldwide streaming premiere today on Apple TV+.

How to watch Stephen Curry documentary on Apple TV+

Stephen Curry: Underrated is exclusively streaming on Apple TV+. If you don’t already have an account, you can get a seven-day free trial here.

Watch Apple TV+ content through the Apple TV app, available on iPhone, iPad, Mac, Amazon Fire Stick, Roku stick, PlayStation, Xbox, smart TVs and more platforms. Android and PC users can also watch in a web browser at tv.apple.com. In the TV app on your device, navigate to the tv+ Originals tab to find what to watch.

Apple TV+ is the home to hundreds of exclusive Apple original TV shows and movies. Alongside the new Stephen Curry film, other notable premieres coming soon include The Beanie Bubble and the third season of Physical, starring Rose Byrne. Check out everything available in our comprehensive TV+ guide.

