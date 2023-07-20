Stephen Curry documentary now streaming on Apple TV+

Apple TV+ today premieres a new documentary movie on the career of the eponymous NBA legend. From Apple Original Films and A24, Stephen Curry: Underrated is now streaming on Apple TV+.

The new documentary charts Curry’s incredibly coming-of-age story, from college player to NBA champion.

The documentary mixes cinéma vérité, archive footage and new interviews to tell Curry’s story. It is directed by Peter Nicks.

Nicks dedicates much of the runtime to exploring Curry’s performance at Davidson College in his youth, and how that parallels with the upswing of the Golden State Warriors when Curry joined the team, ultimately helping the team claim four NBA titles.

Underrated premiered at the Sundance Film festival earlier this year, garnering strong reviews. It currently sits at 100% on Rotten Tomatoes. The film is being shown in a limited theatrical release this week, ahead of its worldwide streaming premiere today on Apple TV+.

How to watch Stephen Curry documentary on Apple TV+

Stephen Curry: Underrated is exclusively streaming on Apple TV+.

