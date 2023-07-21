 Skip to main content

Camera+ creators launch new ‘Photon’ iPhone app for pro photography

Filipe Espósito  | Jul 21 2023
If you’re a longtime iPhone user and love photography, you might remember Camera+. The app was one of the most popular iPhone tools for taking photos with manual controls. Now LateNiteSoft, the company that created Camera+, is back with a new app called Photon – which is also a tool for pro photography.

Photon is a new app for taking photos with manual controls on iPhone

As described by the developers, Photon provides “all the control you need to create powerful professional photos.” Just like existing alternatives such as Halide and even Camera+ (which remains available on the App Store), Photon has multiple options for manually adjusting and controlling the iPhone camera before taking photos.

Users can precisely adjust focus, exposure (with shutter speed and ISO settings), and white balance. To make your photos perfect, Photon offers advanced tools like Focus Peaking, which highlights exactly where the lens is focusing. The app also supports different photo formats such as HEIF, JPEG, ProRAW, and RAW.

For those with iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, the app lets users easily choose between 12-megapixel and 48-megapixel photos when using the main wide lens. Another interesting feature in the app is Session Preview. With this feature, users can review each photo they shot at that moment to quickly delete the ones that didn’t look good or share the best ones.

Noël Rosenthal, LateNiteSoft’s Product Manager, told TechCrunch that Photon combines over 10 years of experience in the photography business into a completely new experience. “We took the time to rethink every aspect of the shooting experience, considering all of the feedback we’ve received and the impacts of all of our choices in the past,” he said.

Try it now

Photon is now available on the App Store, and it requires an iPhone running iOS 16 or later. While you can download it for free, the manual controls are only available under a $3.99 monthly subscription or $19.99 annual subscription. If you prefer, you can purchase a lifetime license for $39.99.

