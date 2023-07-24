Save on official Apple MagSafe Battery Pack and Find My Wallet from $48 in Monday’s best deals, Studio Display $299 off, more

All of Monday’s best deals are now live and headlined by a rare chance to save on some official MagSafe accessories. The in-house MagSafe Battery Pack returns to a 2023 low with a discount to $84 while the first-party MagSafe Leather Wallet with Find My sees its first price cut in months to $48. Then go check out the open-box Studio Display discounts from $1,380 lows. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple’s official MagSafe Battery Pack returns to 2023 low

Much like many of the offers live in our Apple shopping guide right now, Prime Day came and went without seeing any savings land on the Apple MagSafe Battery Pack. Now a few weeks later, Amazon is remedying that with a chance to score the year’s best price on the in-house accessory. Dropping the MagSafe Battery Pack to $84, today’s offer arrives from the usual $99 going rate. It’s 15% off and matching our previous mention for the 2023 low from nearly two months ago. The perfect iPhone 14 companion, Apple’s official Battery Pack brings MagSafe charging to all of its recent smartphones.

The 5,000mAh internal battery is backed by a magnetic ring to snap right onto the back of your smartphone. This being an official accessory from Apple also means that it has a trick up its sleeve that other MagSafe power banks out there can’t match, with the usual 7.5W output being paired with the ability to deliver a full 15W charging experience to your iPhone when plugged into another power source over USB-C. And in true Apple fashion, it has a slick white plastic shell that will work with everything from Apple’s mini handsets all the way up to its Pro Max releases. Dive into our first impressions post for a closer look.

Apple’s Studio Display now starts from $1,380

Starting off the work week, Woot is now offering a series of rare open-box discounts on Apple’s latest 27-inch Studio Display. Marking down several different models to some of the best prices yet, all of the savings come highlighted by the elevated model with tilt and height adjustable stand at $1,699.99 Prime shipped. Delivery will then run you $6 otherwise. Normally fetching $1,999, this $299 discount is now marking a return to the all-time low for only the second time. Arriving as a new, more affordable version of the Pro Display XDR, the new Apple Studio Display is designed to pair with the new Mac Studio and all of the other M1/M2 machines. Measuring 27 inches, the 5K monitor is packed with the latest features from Apple including a 12MP FaceTime camera backed by Center Stage. The studio-quality mics and 6-speaker sound system are balanced by the A13 chip. Around back there is a single Thunderbolt 3 port with 96W host charging, as well as three downstream USB-C ports for connecting in peripherals and the like.

Apple’s official MagSafe Leather Wallet with Find My sees first discount in months

Going on sale for the first time in months, Amazon is now discounting Apple’s official MagSafe Leather Wallet with Find My support. Marked down to $48, you’re looking at the best price of the year as savings land from the usual $59 going rates. This is only the third discount of the year and the first since back in February. Today’s offer also delivers the second-best price to date, coming within $3 of the all-time low set over Black Friday last year.

Having been refreshed to go alongside the iPhone 14 last year, this new version of Apple’s MagSafe Wallet sports the same leather build as before, but with some new tricks. There’s still the same magnetic design that’ll snap onto the back of your device, but now the new inclusion of support for Apple’s Find My network so you can always locate your wallet in a pinch. Dive into our review of the new model and then head below for one of our favorite alternatives that’ll not only let you save some cash, but bring home a more environmentally-friendly style.

Belkin BoostCharge Pro with Apple Watch fast charger sees first discount

Earlier this spring, Belkin launched a new addition to its power bank lineup with a unique focus on your Apple Watch. The new BoostCharge Pro is now seeing its very first discount at Amazon, dropping down to $90. Normally fetching $100, this 10% discount is now arriving as a new all-time low and the only discount so far. Belkin’s new BoostCharge Pro power bank arrives centered around an internal 10,000mAh battery. It has a soft plastic finish to house all of the internal charging tech, like its 20W USB-C port for topping off your iPhone 14. Though the best part and the whole reason to buy this accessory over any other power bank is the built-in Apple Watch Fast Charger. The sleek build can top off your wearable at the full charging rate, making this a perfect option for your everyday carry or travel setup. Dive into our launch coverage for a complete look at what to expect.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Mac also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device, or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Mac along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Review: Ninja Smart Double Oven makes weeknight meals quick and easy [Video]

Review: Insta360 Go 3 brings more action and a higher price to its fun-size camera [Video]

Review: PowerA Fusion Pro 3 for Xbox pushes the limits of a full-featured budget controller [Video]