 Skip to main content

Elon Musk announces death of Twitter bird logo in rebrand to ‘X’

Avatar for Benjamin Mayo  | Jul 24 2023 - 1:13 am PT
7 Comments

This weekend, Elon Musk has officially announced that Twitter will be rebranded as “X.” Musk announced that X.com now redirects to Twitter homepage. The new interim logo can be seen above, and will roll out across the Twitter platform today.

Somewhat awkwardly, X.com does not actually redirect to Twitter right now — instead users see a GoDaddy landing page due to a configuration error.

But why exactly is Elon Musk rebranding as X? That isn’t so obvious, as the announcement took place across the weekend through a series of tweets on Musk’s account. He even invited fans to submit their own “X” logos to be used by the company. It’s not yet known if one of those submissions will be selected though; Musk merely refers to the current symbol as an “interim” choice.

Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino said that X represents the future state of unlimited interactivity, entered in audio, video, message, and payments — creating a global marketplace for ideas.

In other words, it’s clear as mud right now.

Critics online joked that the X.com rebrand is the culmination of Musk’s plan to undermine every advantage Twitter had over its competitors. The discontinuation of the Twitter logo successfully removes all brand recognition that the service has built up over 10 years!

For Musk, the move to X.com is a return to his tech startup roots. X.com was a direct bank Musk launched in 1999. It later became PayPal. The PayPal acquisition by eBay gave Musk the money to found in SpaceX and become an early-stage investor in Tesla Motors.

Musk has previously mentioned that he wants to turn Twitter into a “super app,” with the aim to achieve cultural dominance akin to WeChat in China. But how exactly he plans to do that remains unclear. X.com is at least a more all-encompassing brand to base that off of.

Follow Benjamin Mayo @bzamayo on Mastodon, Threads, and Twitter.

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

News

Author

Avatar for Benjamin Mayo Benjamin Mayo

Benjamin develops iOS apps professionally and covers Apple news and rumors for 9to5Mac. Listen to Benjamin, every week, on the Happy Hour podcast. Check out his personal blog. Message Benjamin over email or Twitter.

Benjamin Mayo's favorite gear

Philips Hue Lights

Philips Hue Lights

The easiest way to get into HomeKit and Apple smart home tech. Great for gifts.

iPhone Wireless Charger

iPhone Wireless Charger

Inexpensive, fast, wireless charger for iPhone.