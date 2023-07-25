 Skip to main content

Apple preparing sixth annual ‘National Fitness Day’ challenge for Apple Watch

Jul 25 2023
Apple Watch customers in China can complete this year’s Activity Challenge for “National Fitness Day” in just two weeks.

Like previous years, this Apple Watch Activity Challenge is exclusive to the region and requires 20 minutes of any exercise to complete:

Bring the energy for National Fitness Day! On August 8, earn this award by doing any workout for at least 20 minutes. Record your time in the Workout app or any app that adds workouts to Health.

Apple Watch Activity Challenges unlock custom sticker packs on iPhone that can be used in iMessage, FaceTime, and other places. Stickers are featured more prominently in iOS 17.

Additionally, virtual trophies specific to each challenge are unlocked upon completion. These are special because they can only be redeemed by completing the specific challenge parameters during a set time period. Once unlocked, trophies can be viewed in the Fitness app on iPhone or Activity app on Apple Watch.

