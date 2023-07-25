 Skip to main content

Darkroom launches Preset Discovery tool for sharing and installing photo edit styles

Avatar for Zac Hall  | Jul 25 2023 - 9:50 am PT
0 Comments

Finding the right look for your photos in Darkroom is about to become a whole lot easier.

Darkroom is a great tool for editing your photos, and presets let you save editing styles so you can reuse your preferences again and again.

Darkroom previously added the ability to share presets with other users, and that prompted users to share their presets in various places online.

Starting today, Darkroom is building a dedicated community for preset sharing right in the app. A new Preset Discovery button lets you browse and adopt tons of presets created by other Darkroom users.

“We’ve gotten lots of feedback on how useful Preset Sharing has been from the community, but having an easy-to-use place to browse was missing…until today,” the Darkroom team says. “The new Preset Discovery button in the Preset tool will take you to a new preset browsing page in-app, allowing you to install shared presets without jumping around and hunting for links.”

In addition to Preset Discovery within Darkroom, users can browse and install presets from darkroom.co/presets as well. To boost discovery, Darkroom has created several collections: Top Exported, Fresh Arrivals, Most Installed, Analog Film Favorites, and Independent Favorites.

Learn more from Darkroom’s Community Preset Discovery announcement here.

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

Darkroom

Darkroom

Author

Avatar for Zac Hall Zac Hall

Zac covers Apple news, hosts the 9to5Mac Happy Hour podcast, and created SpaceExplored.com.