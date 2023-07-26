 Skip to main content

Nomad launches shiny and grippy Sport Case for AirPods Pro 2

Avatar for Michael Potuck  | Jul 26 2023 - 1:10 pm PT
Nomad Sport Case AirPods Pro 2

Following up on its classy Modern Leather Case for AirPods Pro 2, Nomad has released its Sport Case for the popular earphones. The new protection comes in three colors, has precise cutouts for the speaker and lanyard loop, and more.

The Nomad Sport Case for AirPods Pro 2 uses a two-piece construction that includes a high-gloss, yet grippy texture with an included TPE bumper for impact protection. Nomad says the finish makes the case easy to get in and out of pockets, but offers plenty of grip in hand.

Nomad Sport Case for AirPods Pro 2 specs

  • High-gloss, grippy body with TPE bumper
  • Integrated light pipe for LED charging indicator
  • Precise speaker and lanyard cutouts
  • Designed for AirPods Pro (2nd gen)
  • Price: $30

The case comes in three sharp colors: ash green, marine blue, and, lunar gray. For those that like to match their gear, these colors are the same as available with Nomad’s iPhone Sport Case and Apple Watch Sport Band.

The new AirPods Pro 2 protection is available now direct from Nomad. Here’s a closer look at the ash green version:

