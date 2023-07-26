Wednesday’s best deals take $249 off M1 MacBook Air alongside Magic Trackpad 2 at $115 and other official Apple accessories

We’re back with all of Wednesday’s best deals, celebrating the halfway point in the week by rounding up all of the best discounts. Our friends at 9to5Toys now have some notable price cuts down below the fold including a $249 back to school discount on Apple’s M1 MacBook Air. First party accessories are also the name of the game today, with rare discounts landing on Apple’s Magic Trackpad 2 and Magic Mouse from $68 to go alongside a pair of in-house iPhone 14/Plus Leather MagSafe cases at $27. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple’s M1 MacBook Air sees $249 back to school discount

Marking a return to the all-time low, your back to school savings are here on Apple’s 13-inch M1 MacBook Air. It may not be one of the shiny new M2 models, but there is still so much to like about the lightweight macOS machine, especially now that Amazon is marking pricing down to $750 in all three styles. Down from $999, you’re now looking at $249 in savings for only the secome time. We first saw this price earlier in the month to kick off Prime Day, and now the very same discount is returning to make sure you’re prepared for the upcoming semester.

Like we said, this is not the all-new version of Apple’s most portable MacBook. But what the M1 version definitely is is an unmatched value with the savings attached today. Centered around a 13-inch Retina display with Apple Silicon under the hood, the original M1 MacBook Air also sports a pair of Thunderbolt ports supplemented by Wi-Fi 6 as well as 256GB of storage and 8GB of RAM. Get a better idea of its performance in our hands-on review.

Rare discounts land on Apple’s Magic Trackpad 2 and Magic Mouse

Amazon is now offering the official Apple Magic Trackpad 2 for $115. Marking one of the first chances to save this year, today’s offer is landing from the usual $129 price tag for the first time since back in March. It’s the second-best offer of 2023, too. The Space Black style is also getting in on the savings at $135, down from $149. Whether you’re looking to fully convert that shiny new M2 Pro MacBook into more of a desktop machine without giving up Apple’s best-in-class trackpad or just need to upgrade your new M2 Mac mini, today’s discount is about as rare of an opportunity as you’ll find. Alongside all of the multi-touch features built into macOS, this features an edge-to-edge glass surface and Force Touch support for navigating your Mac or iPad. It recharges over Lightning and includes a woven USB-C cable in the box. This is easily one of the best accessories on the market for desktop Mac users, which you can score at one of the best prices yet, too.

Also getting in on the savings today, Amazon is also marking down yet another official accessory. The latest Apple Magic Mouse joins in with a price cut down to $68. This is the second-best we’ve seen this year from the usual $79 going rate, and lands at within $4 of the all-time low from back in March. Magic Mouse delivers similar Multi-Touch features to its Trackpad counterpart, but with a different form-factor. You’ll find the same Lightning to USB-C cable included as all of the other accessories today, too.

Apple’s official iPhone 14/Plus leather MagSafe cases start at $27

Amazon is now offering Apple’s official iPhone 14 Leather MagSafe Case starting at $36 for the Midnight style. Down from $59, you’re looking at a new all-time low at $5 under our previous mention. This 38% discount is also the first time we’ve seen a listing drop below $40 at Amazon. The savings today also continue over to the iPhone 14 Plus style at $27, clocking in at over 50% off. There are multiple styles of each leather case, too.

Apple’s official MagSafe cases cover your iPhone 14 series device in a specially tanned and finished leather that’s complemented by machined buttons to round out the premium stylings. Alongside magnets that allow it to snap right onto the back of your device, there’s also support for Apple’s MagSafe charging features, allowing you to outfit your handset with a high-end yet feature-packed piece of protection. So whether you just picked up an iPhone 14 or you’re finally ready to swap out that more affordable case you bought at launch with some genuine leather, today’s discounts are worth a look.

