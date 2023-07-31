All of today’s best deals are now headlined by 9to5Toys sharing a $179 discount on the iPhone 14 Pro Max with its Dynamic Island in tow. That rare offer is joined by one of the best price cuts yet on a stainless steel Apple Watch Series 8 at $137 off. We’re also tracking an all-time low markdown on one of our favorite portable chargers, with Anker’s PowerCore 24K power bank sporting a 140W USB-C port at $100. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

iPhone 14 Pro Max and its Dynamic Island see $179 discount

The very first chance to score a refurbished iPhone 14 Pro Max on sale has arrived. At least when it comes to a model from a trusted refurbisher, that is. Courtesy of Woot today, the savings arrive on an unlocked 128GB version of Apple’s latest massive handset at $920. Normally fetching $1,099, today’s offer is landing as the first discount we’ve seen from the retailer at $179 off. It comes in four different designs and is now a new all-time low for those who want to bring home a new handset with some savings attached before Apple debuts the iPhone 15 Pro Max in a few months time.

iPhone 14 Pro Max is Apple’s most capable smartphone to date. Everything comes centered around the 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display that’s backed by not just ProMotion or an always-on panel but also the new Dynamic Island module. An A16 Bionic chip makes sure to power the device to drive every pixel to all of that screen real estate, while the 3-lens camera system around back brings that same fidelity to your photos thanks to a 48 MP main sensor. Apple also applies the same entirely new emergency SOS via satellite connectivity and crash detection tech as you’ll find across the rest of the 14 series lineup.

Save $137 on stainless steel Apple Watch Series 8

Amazon is now offering the Apple Watch Series 8 45mm GPS + Cellular Stainless Steel style for $612. Down from $749, you’re now looking at the best price in three months as well as the third-best price to date at $137 off. This comes within $49 of the 2023 low set back at the beginning of April, where it was on sale as part of a 1-day sale. There are some other stainless steal designs getting in on the savings today, too.

Apple Watch Series 8 arrives as the brand’s next-generation wearable that steps up to deliver Apple’s most comprehensive fitness tracking experience yet. Well, aside from the new Ultra model, that is. Sporting an always-on display, you’ll find a new S8 chip powering the experience which drives the improved gyroscope and accelerometer to enable crash detection. The onboard temperature sensor pairs with overnight sleep tracking, as well as the onboard heart rate sensor, ECG capabilities, and blood oxygen monitoring. And of course, all of these arrive with cellular connectivity.

Anker’s PowerCore 24K power bank with 140W USB-C now $100

Just before the new Anker Prime power banks are slated to go up for pre-order later on in the week, Amazon today is now offering the best discount ever on the existing flagship portable charger from the brand. The Anker PowerCore 24K now sells for $100 following a rare discount that takes 33% off. It has been trending at $160 as of late, but the discount today does land from the original $150 MSRP. In any case, today’s offer is one of the first times this year we’ve seen it sell for this price, which is $20 under previous mentions.

Having just hit the scene late last fall, Anker’s new portable battery quickly won over our hearts at 9to5Toys, as well as our readers too. It arrives as the brand’s most capable solution yet with a 140W USB-C PD output, which lets it effortlessly refuel an M1 Pro MacBook, as well as iPhones, iPads, and more without breaking a sweat. There’s also a built-in display for monitoring charging stats in real time. Once again, be sure to get the full story in our Tested with 9to5Toys review.

