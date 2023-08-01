Mozilla shutting down Pocket app for Mac, recommends installing iOS app

Mozilla has announced today that its read-it-later service Pocket will be retiring its Mac app this month. Users are encouraged to install the iOS app on their Mac or use the web going forward. Here’s when and why Mozilla is shutting it down.

Mozilla shared with 9to5Mac that its effort to focus on consistency across devices is the reason for shutting down the Mac Pocket app.

“We are creating a more consistent user experience across mobile and web, making it easier for you to discover, save and access your content on any device, at any time.”

Mozilla recommends Mac users install the Pocket iOS app on their computers – but keep in mind you’ll need an Apple Silicon Mac to do that.

For those with an Intel Mac, come August 15, you’ll need to use either the Pocket app on iPhone/iPad or the web version on your Mac.

Pocket is a free download from the App Store with in-app purchases available for Pocket Premium priced at $4.99/month or $44.99/year.

If you’ve got any questions about the Pocket app for Mac shutting down, you can reach out to Pocket customer support.