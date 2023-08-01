 Skip to main content

Philips Hue planning first smart home cameras, HomeKit support unknown

Avatar for Chance Miller  | Aug 1 2023 - 6:02 am PT
0 Comments
Philips brings Hue Sync to Samsung TVs for the first time and announces new floodlight bulbs

Signify CEO Eric Rondolat has announced that Philips Hue is planning to enter the smart home camera market. The details here are still sparse, and one of the biggest unknowns is whether or not the Philips Hue smart home camera will support integration with HomeKit.

Speaking during an investor earnings call last week, Rondolat explained that Philips Hue will combine its ecosystem of smart lighting with a smart camera for improved home security.

As reported by Hueblog.com:

“The idea here is also to use security for lighting and lighting for security,” Rondolat looks ahead to the future fusion of cameras and lighting. He also immediately provides a practical example: a burglar in the house triggers the alarm and all the lights flash red.

“Why is that interesting? Because sound alarms cannot be heard from a distance as they are really kept inside the house. But, the light can be seen from a long distance.”

Rondolat went on to tout Philips Hue’s plans for data protection. “Our cameras will be the first with end-to-end encryption,” he explained.

As HomeKit users are likely aware, there are multiple cameras already on the market that support end-to-end encryption when using HomeKit Secure Video. In fact, any camera that records footage via HomeKit Secure Video supports end-to-end encryption.

For example, one of my all-time favorite HomeKit accessories is Eufy’s Indoor Cam C120, which costs under $40 and supports HomeKit Secure Video.

As of right now, there aren’t any further details on what Philips Hue has planned for its foray into smart home cameras. Given that the company is years late to this market, however, there’s a high bar for what customers expect – and one of the must-haves for many users is HomeKit Secure Video integration; whether or not Philips Hue delivers on that remains to be seen.

Follow ChanceThreadsTwitterInstagram, and Mastodon

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

HomeKit

HomeKit

HomeKit is Apple's home automation framework tha…
Philips Hue

Philips Hue

Philips Hue, initially introduced in 2012, is a …

Author

Avatar for Chance Miller Chance Miller

Chance is an editor for the entire 9to5 network and covers the latest Apple news for 9to5Mac.

Tips, questions, typos to chance@9to5mac.com