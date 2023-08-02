You can now give Twitter $8 per month for Blue without anyone finding out

If you’ve been itching to secretly subscribe to Twitter Blue, you can now do exactly that. Twitter has started rolling out a new option for Blue subscribers that lets you hide the blue checkmark from your profile, letting you slide Elon Musk $8 per month without anyone else knowing.

Historically, Twitter’s blue checkmark was available only to users who had completed the necessary verification steps. More recently, however, the company abandoned that verification program and instead made the blue check a benefit of subscribing to Twitter Blue.

Apparently, there are some users out there who want the benefits of Twitter Blue but don’t want other people to know they’re paying for the service. That’s where this new option comes in.

Once you subscribe to Twitter Blue, you can head to the settings within the Twitter app on your iPhone and look for the new “Blue tick” menu. Here, you’ll find a simple toggle that lets you “show or hide your blue tick on your profile.”

“As a subscriber, you can choose to hide your checkmark on your account. The checkmark will be hidden on your profile and posts. The checkmark may still appear in some places and some features could still reveal you have an active subscription,” Twitter says. “Some features may not be available while your checkmark is hidden. We will continue to evolve this feature to make it better for you.”

