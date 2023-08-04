All of today’s best deals are now headlined by AirTags dropping down to just $25. Heading into the weekend, you can also take $150 off Apple’s latest 13-inch M2 MacBook Air as our friends over at 9to5Toys tells us all about the all-time low that’s now live. And if you’re looking to outfit your iPhone 14 with some extra juice away from home, Anker’s new Lightning Nano Power Bank now comes in five colors at $25. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple’s AirTags are now just $25

Amazon is now offering the best price of the year on a single Apple AirTag at $25. Normally fetching $29, you’re now looking at $4 in savings and the lowest price we’ve seen in two months. Today’s offer is still one of the first times in 2023 it has dropped this low, and is the second-best we’ve seen period at Amazon.

Whether you’re looking to bring some peace of mind on your next vacation or just want to have all of Apple’s item-finding prowess at the ready for your everyday carry, AirTags provide one of the best tracker experiences out there. Everything comes backed by the company’s U1 chip, which enables a unique precision finding experience backed by an augmented reality interface. We just explored how it’s a must-have for travel in a recent feature.

A slightly better value, right now you can bring four of Apple’s item finders to your luggage, keys, and other gear for less. The AirTag 4-pack sells for $89 on Amazon, down from its usual $99 going rate. This notably drops the price of each individual tracker down to around $22 each – meaning if you were going to buy more than a couple of the single packs above, it’s a better idea to just go with the bundle. Otherwise, go check out all of our favorite AirTag cases right here for ways to secure them to bags and all of your other gear.

All-time low takes $150 off Apple’s latest 13-inch M2 MacBook Air

Apple’s 13-inch M2 MacBook Air is now down to the best price yet. Courtesy of both B&H and Best Buy, the newest entry-level portable macOS machine is now down to $949 shipped. Today’s offer takes $150 off while marking a return to the all-time low for only the second time. You’d typically pay $1,099 after Apple permanently cut the price from its original $1,199 MSRP to make room for that shiny new 15-inch counterpart. Whether for back to school or just to refresh your workstation, the M2 MacBook Air is as good of a value as it gets with these kinds of savings attached.

Apple’s latest M2 MacBook Air comes powered by its latest in-house chip and pairs with a refreshed form factor. The 13-inch Liquid Retina Display sports a 500-nit brightness to complete the P3 wide color support and is complemented by a 1080p FaceTime camera with three-mic array and Spatial Audio-enabled speakers. Though the real highlight has to be the return of MagSafe charging, which makes the cut alongside other I/O like dual Thunderbolt ports. Learn more about the entry-level configuration’s performance.

Anker’s new Lightning Nano Power Bank now comes in five colors

Last month, Anker launched a novel new addition to its charging lineup centered around a Lightning connection. The new Nano Power Bank is now on sale for $25. While not the first time on sale period, today’s discount does stand out as the first chance to save on all five of the new colorways. We previously have only tracked a discount on the black model, and now all of the different styles are getting in on the savings.

Anker’s newest power bank takes a more streamlined approach by connecting right to your device. The compact design is just a little bigger than a lighter, and has a built-in Lightning connector that can fold out to plug into your iPhone 14. It has a 5,000mAh battery and refuels via USB-C, ensuring you have some extra juice with you in your everyday carry. Dive into our launch coverage for a closer look at what to expect.

