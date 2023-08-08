A new Addigy survey highlights the challenges around Apple’s frequent OS updates

A new corporate IT report from Addigy brings some insightful stats to light about the state of corporate IT teams in terms of cross-border compliance, security, upgrade management, and challenges around distributed workforces.

The findings in the “Corporate IT in Focus” report result from Addigy talking with 250 corporate IT decision-makers overseeing either mixed environments that include Mac devices or exclusively Mac environments at organizations operating in and outside of the U.S.

Remote and hybrid workforces make navigating device management standards challenging

The reality of a geographically dispersed workforce has brought in a new era of challenges for inventory management, with corporate IT teams now tasked with supporting a larger array of devices. This shift is particularly noticeable with the increasing prevalence of Apple devices within business environments. As Apple’s reliance on Declarative Device Management (DDM) continues to grow, corporate IT teams are bracing for the ripple effects of these evolving standards. In a survey of the top three concerns for IT teams grappling with these changing device management standards were identified as the frequency of OS updates, potential security threats, and user-level challenges.

Cybersecurity insurance

Regarding cybersecurity insurance, 91% of organizations have reported that they’re already utilizing a cybersecurity insurance policy. However, it’s important to note that most of these insurance policies mandate specific features that Mobile Device Management (MDM) providers must comply with. The absence of a robust device management solution could cause cybersecurity insurance policy violations. For instance, a lack of proper patching or management capabilities could constitute a violation of a policy’s specific requirements.

Among the organizations that are yet to adopt a cybersecurity insurance policy, 90% have expressed plans to secure one in the future.

Cross-border compliance challenges

Of the survey respondents operating outside of the US, 40% reported that their company is only “somewhat” ready to meet the requirements of global compliance standards. It’s not surprising to hear that GDPR remains a top priority, with nearly 88% of all IT leaders responding to the survey revealing their company is more focused today than in the past on meeting compliance standards.

9to5Mac’s Take

Cybersecurity insurance is something I am hearing a lot about this year but mainly around how hard it is to get. In years past, anyone could get a policy written. Insurance companies are getting much more stringent in policies today, though.

One of the most interesting facts I found about the survey was in its Figure 4.1: “How would you feel about rolling out a system upgrade across your computing network tomorrow?” These findings really show how big of a challenge Apple’s OS updates are. Apple is in a tough spot here with balancing security threats alongside update fatigue.

Download the survey to see all the results.