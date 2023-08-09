Apple releases third public beta for iOS 17, macOS Sonoma, tvOS 17, and watchOS 10

Apple has released new public beta versions of iOS 17 and macOS Sonoma. The updates come one day after new developer beta versions were released. That’s a much quicker turnaround than the gap between public beta 1 and 2.

iOS 17 public beta 3 and iOS 17 developer beta 5 both carry the same 21A5303d build number. Changes discovered in yesterday’s developer beta release include an updated Live Voicemail recording, new animations in Control Center and for Shazam, and more.

iOS 17 brings loads of changes to Phone, Messages, and FaceTime as well as a new Journal app and Standby feature for displaying information in landscape mode. iPadOS 17 includes Lock Screen customization, the Health and Journal apps, and much more.

iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 are available as developer and public betas while the final release is expected in the second half of September.

Apple is also testing pre-release versions of tvOS 17 for Apple TV, watchOS 10 for Apple Watch, and updates for HomePod and AirPods. For developers, Apple also has a software development kit for preparing apps for visionOS before Vision Pro launches in early 2024.