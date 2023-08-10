Apple Watch can help you stay motivated to exercise and improve your health, and smart scales that sync data to the iPhone can be a fun and useful way to track your progress. If you want to easily collect your weight and other measurement data in the Health app on iPhone (and coming next month to iPad), the trick is to find a scale that works with HealthKit. Here are some of the current options on the market:

Sync your weight with Health app

HealthKit is Apple’s framework on iOS for sharing health data with granular permission between Apple’s built-in Health app on the iPhone (and iPad this fall) and third-party health apps like from the makers of smart scales. When you weigh yourself, the HealthKit-compatible scale syncs the data to its own app, then shares the data in Apple’s Health app alongside other health-related data collected by Apple Watch.

Prices will vary at different times so check each link for the best cost comparison.

Withings

Body Wi-Fi Scale (Amazon) below $60

Body+ Body Composition Wi-Fi Scale (Amazon) below $100

Body Cardio Wi-Fi Smart Scale with Body Composition and Heart Rate (Amazon) below $180

Withings branding can be confusing. That’s because Withings was bought by Nokia and re-branded, then sold to its founder with the original name. Any version should work fine. Branding aside, the hardware is really reliable and works great with HealthKit. Each model comes in white or black with Body+ also available in pastel sand.

Withings Body ($59) is great for simply capturing your weight plus body mass index and having it appear in Apple’s Health app

Withings Body+ ($99) captures weight and BMI in addition to body composition: water, muscle mass, fat mass, and bone mass

Withings Body Cardio ($179) includes everything from Body+ as well as heart rate readings

Withings Body+ is my go-to HealthKit scale solution and has been for years. The Health Mate app is great for viewing weight data on charts that can show information in different ways than Apple’s Health app. I never have to worry about weight data showing up in the Health app after weighing either.

The cheaper Withings Body model is my suggestion for customers on a budget or who only care about weight and BMI logging. The pricier Withings Body Cardio adds a rechargeable battery for its premium price, but the built-in heart rate detection is a tough sell in the age of Apple Watch.

Withings also has a cellular smart scale on the way, but consumers shouldn’t pay much attention to this version that’s geared more toward health professionals. The existing Bluetooth + wifi scales are great for home use.

Qardio

QardioBase X (Amazon) below $130

If you’re not impressed with the Withings options, Qardio has an attractive but pricey alternative. QardioBase X ($129) captures weight, body fat percentage, and body mass index data for the Health app on iPhone.

QardioBase X also features a built-in rechargeable battery that lasts 12 months between charges like Withings Body Cardio, not consumable batteries that need to be replaced after 18 months like Withings Body and Body+. Plus it’s USB-C like most Apple devices.

Budget Picks

Eufy BodySense Smart Scale (Amazon)

GE Smart Scale (Amazon)

While I don’t have experience with Eufy, the brand has $30 smart scale with over 12,000 Amazon reviews and a 4.7 star rating. Eufy BodySense captures weight, BMI, body fat percentage, bone mass, muscle mass and other measurements that sync with the Apple Health.

GE also has a HealthKit-compatible smart scale with a list price of $44.99. The GE model is an Amazon’s Choice product and sometimes offers a 20% coupon on top of an 11% discount.

Have your own favorite smart scale that syncs with the Health app on iPhone? Share your recommendation in the comments below.