The most advanced smart scale from Withings cleared by FDA [U: Now available]

Smart health device pioneer Withings has been delivering more and more capable smart scales over the last 15 years. Today the company has announced it’s received FDA clearance for its most advanced scale yet. Body Scan comes with a 6-lead ECG, segmental body composition readings, nerve activity assessments, Apple Health support, and more.

Update 9/26: The Withings Body Scan is now available in the US.

Priced at $399, Body Scan is now for sale stateside from Withings and soon at Amazon and Best Buy. Read on for all the details about this new smart “health station.”

Withings first announced Body Scan back at CES 2022 and initially launched the product in Europe. Waiting patiently for FDA clearance to launch the product in the US, Withings has now received the green light and says Body Scan will launch stateside “at the end of September.”

Back in April, Withings updated and upgraded its smart scale lineup with Body Smart being the new entry-level device at $99.95 and Body Comp at $199.95 as the more powerful option. Now Body Scan will slot in as the top-tier scale.

Body Scan is the most advanced smart scale Withings (or any company) has created. It features the world’s first 6-lead ECG and new features like electrodermal activity measurements along with body comp readings for torso, arms, and legs.

Withings actually calls it a “health station” instead of just a smart scale with all the capabilities included.

Withings Body Scan features

6-lead ECG

Weight plus segmental body composition measurements

Vascular age and heart rate readings

Electrodermal readings (small nerve activity and overall health assessment)

Rechargeable battery with 1-year battery life

Support for up to 8 users with automatic recognition

Automatic WiFi and Bluetooth sync

Price: $399

Body Scan also comes with three months of Withings+ for personalized health guidance.

Here’s the design and build of the new health station:

Body Scan consists of a single high-strength tempered glass platform encompassing a retractable handle. Body Scan contains four weight sensors and 14 ITO electrodes within the platform and 4 stainless steel electrodes in the handle for 6-lead ECG and segmental body composition analysis. It offers a year-long battery life and includes a larger high resolution 3.2” LCD color screen that displays stats.

Along with a 6-lead ECG, Body Scan will stand apart from the other Withings scales with electrodermal activity readings. Here’s how the company describes the new feature:

Developed with experts from Impeto Medical, Body Scan will track sweat gland activity in the feet and provide daily assessment of small nerve activity. The measurement is designed to be performed in under 30 seconds by applying a small direct current via the electrodes located in the plate. It will provide a reading as an easy-to-understand score (computed from an Electrochemical Skin Conductance) delivered to the user via the Withings App.

Like Withings’ other smart health products, Body Scan works with Apple Health to make it easy to keep track of all your health data on iPhone.

What do you think about Body Scan? Share your thoughts in the comments!

You can check out a preview of Body Scan on Withings’ website ahead of the September launch.