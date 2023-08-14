Apple is now working on two Lionel Messi documentary series

The prominence of MLS Season Pass is rising leaps and bounds with the arrival of soccer legend Lionel Messi to the league. Apple is capitalizing on the hype with multiple documentary series in development for its streaming service Apple TV+.

The first of the projects was announced in June, which will follow Messi’s World Cup career culminating in his win at Qatar last year. Separately, Bloomberg is now reporting a second documentary is in the works, specifically targeting his MLS run.

The World Cup docuseries will be made up of four episodes. The MLS docuseries will have six. Both projects are being produced by Smuggler Entertainment and will include exclusive behind-the-scenes access to Lionel Messi himself. The projects are currently untitled, and a release date has not been announced.

The original content will join a roster of unscripted sports series already streaming on Apple TV+, including They Call Me Magic, Super League, Real Madrid: Until the End, Make or Break and most recently the feature film documentary Stephen Curry: Underrated. Apple TV+ has production deals with Nike, Meadowlark and other brands to make sports-adjacent TV shows and movies.

Since Messi joined Inter Miami in July, MLS Season Pass has seen its subscriber count more than double, it was announced last week.