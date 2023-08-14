 Skip to main content

Apple is now working on two Lionel Messi documentary series

Avatar for Benjamin Mayo  | Aug 14 2023 - 1:32 am PT
0 Comments

The prominence of MLS Season Pass is rising leaps and bounds with the arrival of soccer legend Lionel Messi to the league. Apple is capitalizing on the hype with multiple documentary series in development for its streaming service Apple TV+.

The first of the projects was announced in June, which will follow Messi’s World Cup career culminating in his win at Qatar last year. Separately, Bloomberg is now reporting a second documentary is in the works, specifically targeting his MLS run.

The World Cup docuseries will be made up of four episodes. The MLS docuseries will have six. Both projects are being produced by Smuggler Entertainment and will include exclusive behind-the-scenes access to Lionel Messi himself. The projects are currently untitled, and a release date has not been announced.

The original content will join a roster of unscripted sports series already streaming on Apple TV+, including They Call Me Magic, Super League, Real Madrid: Until the End, Make or Break and most recently the feature film documentary Stephen Curry: Underrated. Apple TV+ has production deals with Nike, Meadowlark and other brands to make sports-adjacent TV shows and movies.

Since Messi joined Inter Miami in July, MLS Season Pass has seen its subscriber count more than double, it was announced last week.

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

Apple TV

Apple TV

Apple TV is Apple's streaming device that access…

Author

Avatar for Benjamin Mayo Benjamin Mayo

Benjamin develops iOS apps professionally and covers Apple news and rumors for 9to5Mac. Listen to Benjamin, every week, on the Happy Hour podcast. Check out his personal blog. Message Benjamin over email or Twitter.

Benjamin Mayo's favorite gear

Philips Hue Lights

Philips Hue Lights

The easiest way to get into HomeKit and Apple smart home tech. Great for gifts.

iPhone Wireless Charger

iPhone Wireless Charger

Inexpensive, fast, wireless charger for iPhone.