AirPods 3 fall to $140 in Tuesday’s best deals: 11-inch M2 iPad Pro $100 off, more

Tuesday’s best Apple deals are now delivering the second-lowest price yet on Apple’s latest AirPods 3 at $140. That’s joined by Apple’s 512GB 11-inch M2 iPad Pro at $100 off, while a rare discount steps in to offer Aqara’s new HomeKit Smart Lock U100 with Apple Home Key support at $174. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple’s latest AirPods 3 fall to second-best price yet at $140

Amazon is now offering the second-best price to date on Apple’s latest AirPods 3. The most recent entry-level true wireless earbuds from Apple have hardly been on sale throughout 2023 so far, and now seeing their first discount in over a month at $140. Normally fetching $169, you’re looking at $29 in savings alongside the best price of the year outside of Prime Day. Today’s offer comes within $1 of that previous mention and is the second-best discount to date.

Apple’s latest entry-level earbuds originally launched back in October of 2021 and then were refreshed with a new wired-only charging case last fall that takes much of the same page out of the pro version’s playbook as before. While you’re ditching the silicone eartips, AirPods 3 arrive with much of the same Spatial Audio support, as well as added water-resistance for tagging along on runs or workouts. Circling back to the charging case, there’s no MagSafe charging on this model, with only a Lightning port on the bottom to refuel when you’ve worked through the 30 hours of listening time.

Save $100 on Apple’s 512GB 11-inch M2 iPad Pro

Amazon now offers Apple’s 11-inch M2 iPad Pro Wi-Fi 512GB for $999. Down from $1,099, today’s offer amounts to $99 in savings while marking the second-best price of the year. Today’s offer comes within $1 of our previous mention and the 2023 low. Apple just released the latest generation of iPad Pro last fall and now you can finally save on the latest iPadOS experience.

This time around, everything with the latest M2 iPad Pro comes centered around a familiar form-factor as previous models with all of the staples like Apple Pencil 2 support, Wi-Fi 6E, Face ID, all-day battery, and integration with Magic Keyboard. Though there are some notable improvements, like the M2 chip which powers its 11-inch Liquid Retina XDR display with ProMotion, True Tone, and P3 wide color support. Circling back on the Apple Pencil 2 support, M2 iPad Pro also packs a new hover feature that offers another way to interact with the interface, which you can learn more about in our coverage.

Rare discount lands on Aqara’s new HomeKit Smart Lock U100

Aqara is stepping in to discount its competing smart lock with Apple Home Key support. Courtesy of its official Amazon storefront, the new Aqara HomeKit Smart Lock U100 sells for $174. Down from $190, this is only the third discount to date and a rare chance to save on the recent release. Earlier this summer, we dove into what you can expect from the new smart lock and walked away impressed in our hands-on review.

As for how the new release stacks up, Apple HomeKit support really is the star of the show. But it won’t just work with Siri and the rest of your iPhone-friendly accessories, but also with Home Key tech that allows you to unlock just by tapping your phone to the lock with NFC. Otherwise, you’re looking at a sleek front door upgrade with the Aqara Smart Lock U100 that sports a built-in touchscreen and fingerprint sensor for some other ways to unlock without your keys.

