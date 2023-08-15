Apple Watch Activity Challenge set for next week to celebrate national parks

Apple has set its next Apple Watch Activity Challenge, inviting users to “get out and celebrate national parks everywhere” later this month. Completing the challenge can unlock virtual awards in the Fitness app and more.

Apple says the National Parks Challenge for Apple Watch users will be held on August 26 and consist of recording a workout of 20 minutes or more:

Let’s get out and celebrate national parks everywhere. On August 26, earn this award by recording a workout of 20 minutes or more with any app that adds workouts to Health.

The challenge is meant to celebrate the National Park Service, which was created on August 25, 1916, in the United States:

Come join our birthday celebration on August 25! The National Park Service was created on August 25, 1916 to “preserve unimpaired the natural and cultural resources and values of the National Park System for the enjoyment, education, and inspiration of this and future generations.” Over the hundred plus years, we’ve grown into more than 400 national parks and many programs that reach communities around the country—and even the world!

Apple Watch Activity Challenges are meant to promote using the watch for fitness and act as a way for Apple to guide users into taking advantage of the workout tracking features. Completing the challenge with any workout app that logs data to Apple’s Fitness app will unlock the virtual achievement on the iPhone, Apple Watch, and in Apple’s Messages app.

Apple Watch users will be notified about this new Activity Challenge prior to when it kicks off. Will you be taking part in this challenge? Let us know down in the comments!