Wednesday is back with a fresh batch of deals for all things Apple, this time headlined by a $60 discount on Magic Keyboard for 12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro. It’s joined by a price cut on Apple’s OG MagSafe wallet, which now comes in four leather styles starting at $27. Just make sure to check out the launch discount that went live on Aqara’s new color LED Strip T1 with HomeKit at $45. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple’s Magic Keyboard for 12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro now $60 off

Amazon is now offering a chance to outfit your 12-inch M2 iPad Pro with Apple’s official Magic Keyboard for less. Now on sale for $289, today’s offer lands with $60 in savings from the usual $349 price tag. This is notably $10 under our previous mention from Prime Day and the best price in months.

Designed for both of the latest iterations of 12.9-inch iPad Pro, including the new M2 and original M1 models, Magic Keyboard arrives with the accessory’s signature floating hinge design and Smart Connector support, as well as the dedicated USB-C charging port. The folio form-factor houses a backlit keyboard and the trackpad, which elevate the iPadOS experience. We fully cover what to expect from the experience in our hands-on review.

Apple’s OG MagSafe wallet comes in four leather styles

Amazon is now offering four styles of Apple’s original MagSafe Leather Wallet starting at $33 shipped. Down from $59, you’re looking at the first discounts in several models at up to 45% off. If you don’t mind going with the Arizona colorway instead, Woot has that model sitting at $27 right now, delivering an extra $6 in savings.

While not the latest models with Find My integration, this official Apple MagSafe Leather Wallet sports much of the same features otherwise for the latest iPhone owners. Compatible with the just-released iPhone 14, as well as 13 and 12 series handsets, this build delivers a specially tanned and finished European leather look with built-in magnets to snap right onto the back of your device. It can hold two different IDs, bank cards, or even some cash, as well. Get a closer look in our hands-on review.

Aqara’s new color LED Strip T1 with HomeKit sees launch discount

Aqara today launched the latest addition to its smart home stable, and now you can save on the all-new debut for the first time. Courtesy of the brand’s official Amazon storefront, the new Aqara LED Strip T1 drops to $45. That’s $5 off the usual $50 price tag and delivering the first chance to save. As a launch discount on something that just hit store shelves today, this is of course a new all-time low.

As far as that new accessory goes, the LED Strip T1 delivers support for HomeKit, Alexa, and Google Assistant, as well as Apple’s Adaptive Lighting tech after being paired with an Aqara hub. On top of offering full color output, the lightstrip can also dish out tunable white lighting. There’s 6.5-feet of length in the box that offers plenty of room for placing under cabinets, behind a TV, or on your desk, with support for up to 33 feet of extensions.

