 Skip to main content

Apple TV+ gives first look at upcoming Godzilla universe TV series, reportedly partly filmed in 3D for Vision Pro

Avatar for Benjamin Mayo  | Aug 17 2023 - 8:40 am PT
0 Comments

Apple TV+ today announced the title of its upcoming Godzilla universe TV series, alongside some first look photos. Entitled “Monarch: Legacy of Monsters,” the series stars Kurt Russell, Wyatt Russell, and more in a story set after the events of the movie Godzilla (2014), as they uncover their connection to the Monarch organization.

The press photos confirm that Godzilla (and other monsters) will appear across the ten-episode series. Parts of this show have reportedly been filmed in Apple’s Immersive Video format, ready for a spatial 3D playback experience on the upcoming Apple Vision Pro headset.

Apple has not officially confirmed the use of 3D cameras in production, but it is believed to be working on an array of content for the Vision Pro headset when it launches next year. Apple Immersive Video is a new proprietary video format that captures 180-degree high resolution imagery with spatial audio track.

During WWDC, members of the press were shown demo reel footage of the tech in action running through the Vision Pro headset, but no actual concrete content announcements were made. (Apple did demo the 3D Dolby Vision cut of Avatar being played on Vision Pro, but that’s not all-encompassing “Immersive Video.”)

Separately, we’ve heard the team behind Prehistoric Planet, another Apple TV+ show, has supposedly been working on a dinosaur AR experience. The Monsterverse TV show would certainly be a good candidate for another visually immersive spectacle.

The Monarch: Legacy of Monsters cast includes father and son acting duo Kurt and Wyatt Russell, playing the same character across two periods of time in the story. The show was created by Matt Fraction and Chris Black (who produced the hit Apple TV+ sci-fi series Severance).

A premiere date for the show has not yet been announced. See everything coming to Apple TV+ in our comprehensive release date guide.

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

Apple TV

Apple TV

Apple TV is Apple's streaming device that access…

Author

Avatar for Benjamin Mayo Benjamin Mayo

Benjamin develops iOS apps professionally and covers Apple news and rumors for 9to5Mac. Listen to Benjamin, every week, on the Happy Hour podcast. Check out his personal blog. Message Benjamin over email or Twitter.

Benjamin Mayo's favorite gear

Philips Hue Lights

Philips Hue Lights

The easiest way to get into HomeKit and Apple smart home tech. Great for gifts.

iPhone Wireless Charger

iPhone Wireless Charger

Inexpensive, fast, wireless charger for iPhone.