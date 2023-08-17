Apple TV+ gives first look at upcoming Godzilla universe TV series, reportedly partly filmed in 3D for Vision Pro

Apple TV+ today announced the title of its upcoming Godzilla universe TV series, alongside some first look photos. Entitled “Monarch: Legacy of Monsters,” the series stars Kurt Russell, Wyatt Russell, and more in a story set after the events of the movie Godzilla (2014), as they uncover their connection to the Monarch organization.

The press photos confirm that Godzilla (and other monsters) will appear across the ten-episode series. Parts of this show have reportedly been filmed in Apple’s Immersive Video format, ready for a spatial 3D playback experience on the upcoming Apple Vision Pro headset.

Apple has not officially confirmed the use of 3D cameras in production, but it is believed to be working on an array of content for the Vision Pro headset when it launches next year. Apple Immersive Video is a new proprietary video format that captures 180-degree high resolution imagery with spatial audio track.

During WWDC, members of the press were shown demo reel footage of the tech in action running through the Vision Pro headset, but no actual concrete content announcements were made. (Apple did demo the 3D Dolby Vision cut of Avatar being played on Vision Pro, but that’s not all-encompassing “Immersive Video.”)

Separately, we’ve heard the team behind Prehistoric Planet, another Apple TV+ show, has supposedly been working on a dinosaur AR experience. The Monsterverse TV show would certainly be a good candidate for another visually immersive spectacle.

The Monarch: Legacy of Monsters cast includes father and son acting duo Kurt and Wyatt Russell, playing the same character across two periods of time in the story. The show was created by Matt Fraction and Chris Black (who produced the hit Apple TV+ sci-fi series Severance).

A premiere date for the show has not yet been announced. See everything coming to Apple TV+ in our comprehensive release date guide.