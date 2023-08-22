Sci-fi series ‘Invasion’ returns for season two today on Apple TV+

The first season concluded all the way back in 2021, but two years on it is finally here: Invasion season two premieres today on Apple TV+.

As one of Apple’s most popular sci-fi series, Invasion was renewed for season two before the first season finished airing, but production on the new episodes were delayed significantly due to COVID quarantining and industry VFX backlog. But after the long way, fans of the show have finally been rewarded.

Invasion season two is rolling out weekly, with new episodes every Wednesday. The first episode drops today, August 23, and the finale (episode 10) is scheduled to drop on October 25.

Season two picks up a few months after where season one left off, which sees the aliens in an all-out war against humanity. Critical reception to the first season was very poor, with a consensus of a plodding, thin, narrative protracted across too many episodes. In response, it sure seems like season two has picked up the pace with action-packed sequences from the start of episode one.

You can get a taste of what lays in store for the characters by watching the official Invasion season two trailer. If you haven’t checked out the first season before, you don’t necessarily have to wade through season one first — the events of season two are largely standalone.

How to watch Invasion

Invasion streams exclusively on Apple TV+, Apple’s streaming service for original TV shows and movies. Get a free seven day trial for new accounts here.

You can watch Apple TV+ through the Apple TV app, available on Apple devices, PlayStation, Xbox, Roku, Amazon Fire Stick, smart TVs and more. Android and PC users can watch in a web browser at tv.apple.com.

Inside the Apple TV app, navigate to the ‘tv+ Originals’ tab to find stuff to watch. Add Invasion to your Up Next queue to get notified when new episodes are available to stream.

