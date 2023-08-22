Apple releases iOS 17 beta 7, macOS 14 Sonoma beta 6 for developers

It’s new beta day for iOS 17 and macOS Sonoma. Apple has released iOS 17 beta 7 alongside macOS 14 Sonoma beta 6. For macOS, the release comes a couple weeks after the prior build. iOS, on the other hand, is seeing more frequent releases ahead of its September debut.

Apple unveiled iOS 17 at its annual Worldwide Developers Conference on June 5, previewing new features coming to iPhone including StandBy, Live Voicemail, AirDrop updates, and much more.

iOS 17 has been available as a pre-release version since early June. Starting last month, Apple has expanded iOS 17 testing through its public beta program as well.

This year, Apple has made it possible to join the developer beta program without paying the annual $99 fee. The one difference between the developer and public beta now is how soon new builds become available.

Early versions of developer beta releases go out in plenty of time to make sure nothing critical breaks for public beta users. Closer to release, however, both versions typically become available at the same time.

We expect iOS 17 to be ready for primetime next month. Apple should announce the official launch date in September during the iPhone 15 event. We expect the next Apple event to take place around September 12. In the meantime, follow our coverage to stay up-to-date on the latest.

iPadOS 17 beta 7, tvOS 17 beta 7, watchOS 10 beta 7, and macOS 13.6 Ventura beta 1 are also available today.