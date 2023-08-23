When Apple introduces a new iPhone, the company also publishes a series of videos highlighting the new features of the devices. In the last two years, the company has created a new Guided Tour format in which a person walks around a city to show off the capabilities of the new iPhone. And it seems that the company has just shot a video in Mexico City to promote the iPhone 15.

iPhone 15 ads may have been recorded in Mexico City

As noted by creator Cris Martínez, Apple closed the surroundings of its Antara flagship store in Mexico City on August 4 to record a special video. Of course, this could mean anything, such as a new advertisement being recorded for Mexico. But the whole project seems to be bigger than that.

That’s because Martínez spotted someone familiar there – the same actor who presented the last two Guided Tour videos of the new iPhones.

In 2021, Apple chose Los Angeles and its Tower Theatre store to be the setting for the iPhone 13 Guided Tour, when we got to see this actor for the first time. In the video, the actor plays an Apple employee who details the specifications of the new iPhones and demonstrates the new features in action. While some scenes were shot inside the Apple Store, others were shot around the city.

The same actor returned last year to record the iPhone 14 Guided Tour, but this time in New York. The video starts at the Upper West Side store and then follows the same route as before, with the actor demonstrating the new iPhone 14 and 14 Pro while walking around New York City.

With this in mind, it seems obvious that Apple chose Mexico City as the setting for the iPhone 15 introduction video – and that the people around the Apple Antara Store during the shoot were only a few meters away from seeing a real iPhone 15 a month before its launch.

Apple and Mexico

This is not the first time that Apple has recorded advertisements in Mexico. The video that opens WWDC 2023, with a developer chasing a bubble, was shot on the streets of Mexico City. The “Hello Yellow” ad promoting the new spring color of the iPhone 14, launched earlier this year, was also shot in Mexico.

Unfortunately, no one actually got to see an iPhone 15 in person during the shoot, but we’ll probably see the final result in exactly three weeks, when Apple is rumored to announce the new iPhones. But given that the Apple Antara store is really beautiful, just like Mexico City, I’m sure the iPhone 15 Guided Tour will look amazing.