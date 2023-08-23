Apple’s latest iPad Air 5 is falling to the best price of the year from $500 in Wednesday’s best deals. That’s joined by iPhone 14 Pro Max and its Dynamic Island on sale at $199 off. Not to mention, up to $440 in savings on Apple’s new M2 Max/Ultra Mac Studios. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple’s latest iPad Air 5 at 2023 lows from $500

Apple’s latest iPad Air 5 might just be one of the best values from the company right now, especially considering it’s on sale. Having just received Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro support earlier in the summer, the M1 chip still shines with plenty of power. The regularly $599 device comes powered by an M1 chip and is now marked down to its lowest price of the year. Courtesy of Amazon, the Wi-Fi 64GB capacity is now selling for $499.99 shipped across five of the different colorways. That’s $99 off the going rate and marking a return to the best price of 2023 just in time to run the two professional programs that just recently launched on iPad from Apple. It’s within $1 of the all-time low, too. There’s up to $150 off other configurations, too.

Bringing all of the M1 power to a more affordable form-factor, Apple’s iPad Air 5 is an even better value with some savings attached. It notably features 10.9-inch Retina display, with True Tone, P3 wide color, and an antireflective coating being applied to the canvas. Apple Pencil 2 support is of course onboard, alongside other stables in the iPadOS lineup like Touch ID in the power button and a 12MP Ultra Wide front camera comes backed by Center Stage support. And before you say that the 64GB of storage is too little for Final Cut Pro, the USB-C support means you can plug in and edit right off an SSD. Learn more about iPad Air 5 over in our coverage.

iPhone 14 Pro Max and its Dynamic Island on sale

Amazon is now offering a rare chance to save on Apple’s iPhone 14 Pro Max. The unlocked flagship handset is now seeing a Renewed Premium discount just ahead of iPhone 15 launching next month, so if you don’t plan on upgrading or want to deal with the price hikes, Amazon has your back with an even better value. Now, the 512GB iPhone 14 Pro Max sells for $1,200. Down from its original $1,399 price tag, today’s offer amounts to $199 in savings while marking a new all-time low. This is only the second-ever discount on 14 Pro Max and is a better value than the 128GB capacity model we saw go on sale earlier this summer.

iPhone 14 Pro Max is Apple’s most capable smartphone to date. Everything comes centered around the 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display that’s backed by not just ProMotion or an always-on panel, but also the new Dynamic Island module. An A16 Bionic chip makes sure to power the device to drive every pixel to all of that screen real estate, while the 3-lens camera system around back brings that same fidelity to your photos thanks to a 48 MP main sensor. Apple also applies the same entirely new emergency SOS via satellite connectivity and crash detection tech as you’ll find across the rest of the 14 series lineup.

Apple’s new M2 Max/Ultra Mac Studios starting at $1,899

Expercom today is offering one of the first chances to save on Apple’s latest M2 Max Mac Studio. Refreshed with the latest in Apple Silicon earlier in the year, the new headless macOS machine drops to $1,899.05 shipped for the 12-core CPU configuration with 32GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. Down from $1,999, you’re now looking at $100 in savings alongside only the second discount to date. It’s a match of the all-time low, too. Today’s savings also continues over to some higher-end models, with as much as $440 off elevated configurations.

Apple’s all-new M2 Max Mac Studio comes outfitted with the latest in Apple Silicon that starts with a higher-end 12-core CPU than its predecessor. There’s the same 16-core Neural engine on board, as well as improved performance in the GPU, as well. It sits within the same taller form-factor as before, which enables the inclusion of some added I/O like four Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USB-C slots, 10Gb Ethernet jack, and more. If you’re not even thinking about that shiny new Mac Pro, but still need a higher-end machine from Apple, the new M2 Max Mac Studio is easily the best bet, especially with some extra savings attached.

